Children’s story hour is every Friday at 11 a.m. Theme this month: Ice Cream. Crafts and activities also provided to go along with the themes.
Aug. 25: Ice-Cream – We will be reading ice cream books, singing songs, making a special ice cream craft and making our own edible banana split ice cream treats in honor of National Banana Split Day.
Aug. 14-19: Tell a joke to a librarian to get a special treat at the front desk.
Aug. 21-26: Tell a tongue twister to a librarian to get a special treat at the front desk.
Aug. 31: Stop by the library to pick up a bag of trail mix in honor of National Trail Mix Day. (For Kids)
Makerspace – Wall hanging Boho flowers
Knitters – Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Beanstack – Reading makes you Soar
