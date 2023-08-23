HCPL logo library corner

Children’s story hour is every Friday at 11 a.m. Theme this month: Ice Cream. Crafts and activities also provided to go along with the themes. 

Aug. 25: Ice-Cream – We will be reading ice cream books, singing songs, making a special ice cream craft and making our own edible banana split ice cream treats in honor of National Banana Split Day. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.