burkhart disease

There can be 6,000 mitochondria, illustrated here, per cell in a heart cell. John Hollander with the WVU School of Medicine was recently awarded more than $2 million from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to study mitochondria to help those with Type 2 diabetes.

MORGANTOWN— Researchers at West Virginia University want to know why people with Type 2 diabetes commonly develop heart disease, a major cause of death among this population.

To understand why the system that carries proteins needed to fuel the heart dysfunctions in people with Type 2 diabetes, scientists will use diabetic animal models to examine the part of cells — the mitochondria — that generates the primary energy source for fueling all the heart’s activities.

