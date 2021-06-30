As the season progresses, the weather is still adding surprises and not all are pleasant.
Cooler days and nights have been wreaking havoc with some plants, but others seem to be taking them in stride and are putting out new blooms.
So far, this has been a year of gorgeous flowers. Our oriental and Asiatic lilies have outdone themselves. We have some tiger lilies that in past years have not bloomed because of deer pruning, but this year they are full of buds and doing well.
The Louisiana iris (iris fulva) is full of sky blue flowers. She is an unusual plant in that the single flowers grow partway up the stem instead of at the top or even in a bunch.
This easy-to-grow Iris prefers full sun, although some shade in the hot afternoons is fine. She loves wet soil, making the ‘bog’ at the top of the front garden perfect for her. She is not picky about soil, but prefers it a bit on the acidic side, if possible. Also, the deer don’t pay her any attention, always a plus.
A lady from Georgia gave us a small start nearly 30 years ago and she has traveled and thrived with us ever since. If you have a wet area that could use a pick up, this Iris is for you.
Remove spent blooms from your annuals and perennials as soon as they begin to look ragged. The faster you remove the old, ugly flowers, the better the whole plant will look. Also, deadheading will encourage more flowering.
And if you must prune a perennial, try to cut below the leaves so you don’t have a bunch of ugly dead brown stems sticking up.
And speaking of ugly brown stuff, your daffodil foliage should be at that point now, so get rid of it.
Check your roses for mildew, aphids, black spot and any other insect or disease problems and take steps to control them right away. Buy a commercial product or mix one at home. There are commercial products for specific diseases and pests, so make sure you know exactly what you’re dealing with.
If you are in doubt, take a picture and show it to a professional at Southern States or a nursery. There are many homemade recipes for pest and plant diseases, so ask a friend or look online before you go out and buy something.
As a rule of thumb, fertilize roses once a month all summer, but hold off on really hot and dry days. Roses are not all the same, so check the information for your variety before you begin fertilizing.
Keep an eye out for any pest or disease on you vacationing houseplants on the porch or deck and deal with them promptly. When the temperatures are cool, they will not need watered as frequently. Do the same with your indoor houseplants and remember to continue rotating those in the sun.
If you plan to have ornamental flowering kale or cabbage this fall, get your seeds in the ground or potted now. Follow the instructions on the packet as some may need overnight soaking.
It would appear to be easier to just buy the plants in the fall rather than trying to grow them, but it just may be a good summer garden project for the kids.
It’s time to sow seeds of hollyhocks, foxgloves, violas, Canterbury bells (Campanula) and sweet William (Dianthus) for next year’s blooms. As always, follow the directions on the packet.
We are planting a lot of milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) seeds later in the fall. We have a large area that would benefit from the plants, not to mention the benefit to the butterflies.
Be sure your birdbath is cleaned on a regular basis. With the rains, it may need cleaned more often. Standing water with debris may become a breeding ground for mosquito larvae.
For whatever reason, our hummers have returned, so we are cleaning and filling their feeders almost daily.
Give your compost heap a turn. The rain has a tendency to smoosh it down, so turning it will aerate it and help get the job done properly. To keep hard-working worms in your compost, never add onions or they will be moving out.
Instead, spread onions skins over your cucumber patch and those pesky squash bugs will be disoriented by the odor and look for accommodations elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.