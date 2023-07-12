Dr. Roy Knight

A state senator in Oklahoma recently proposed a bill that would ban people under the age of 26 from receiving gender-affirming care—launching a massive, aggressive attack on the transgender community. The move sends a clear signal that anti-trans leaders are gearing up to be even bolder and combative in their crusade.

As with the mountain of other anti-trans legislation sweeping the nation, this new bill is based on so-called Christian views. Even the name, the "Millstone Act of 2023," alludes to a Bible passage that calls for those who cause children to sin to be drowned.

