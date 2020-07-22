For the month of July, we have been looking closely at John Wesley’s theology, as revealed in his sermons. I think that is a pretty good idea, since many of us call ourselves United Methodists.
That Methodist part is deeply rooted in the teachings of John Wesley, as well as the hymns of his brother, Charles.
We started with Wesley’s Almost Christian sermon. In that sermon, he stressed the idea of a personal theology. Personal, in the sense that Altogether Christians have been touched by God in such a way that they have a love of God, a love for God, and a love for all.
It is from this love that the Altogether Christian, then goes into the world and shares that love with all they meet in their words they speak; the time they spend; and the deeds they perform. While the Almost Christian responds to the needs around him or her from a sense of duty, sincere though it be, the Altogether Christian does so out of the humbling experience of having God touched their soul through the grace found in Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.
In other words, the Altogether Christian does so out of a sense of love, whereas the Almost Christian responds from a sense of duty.
The following Sunday we looked at Wesley’s Justification by Faith sermon. In it, Wesley gives his doctrine of salvation. Yep, faith, faith alone, are we justified; sinners though we be.
And we know this is through God’s actions, not our doing. In this sermon, Wesley reminds us that Christ came for the lost, the sinners, to reconcile them to God through his life, death and resurrection. This faith alone belief was at the core of Wesley’s theological beliefs.
The 3rd sermon we looked at was Christian Perfection. Here Wesley gives us his doctrine that one can be sanctified through the working of the Spirit within the heart of the believer. In other words, one could go on to perfection and to expect to be made perfect in love in this life.
One can imagine the pushback he received from his critics who argued that such a doctrine could lead to “spiritual elitism” In other words, believing that on my own I can be perfected.
This isn’t really what he was saying. What he was saying called for a disciplined life that could lead to both individual and societal transformation. A life in which the believer fully recognizes it is not what good works he or she does but what God has already done. And done while we were yet sinners.
This Sunday we will look at Wesley’s views on our resources, specifically money. This is Wesley’s views on how we, as Christians, are to look at and use money. For lack of a better phrase, I will call this Wesley’s doctrine on economics.
I have a friend who told me long before he became a United Methodist, he was drawn to John Wesley’s social activism. Much of that social activism revolves around how one is to use the resources one has been entrusted with.
In other words, it is acknowledging that what we have is really a gift from God, entrusted to us to use wisely. Wesley believed that one did not have the right to use their money as they saw fit. No, Mr. Wesley would tell us we are charged with giving all we can.
We are to use a portion of what we have to meet our needs but we are then called to give to those in need. We not only view money as a gift from God (yes, I know most of us work for it), but also, in and of itself, it is not evil. To focus solely on pursuing it, yes; but that is another story.
So, we view money as both a gift and not having attributes of good or evil. Why one might be tempted to label it one way or another, is how it is used. To use it for selfish pursuits and maybe even destructive choices might lead one to say, “Money is evil.”
On the other hand, sending the money to fight malaria (As the worldwide United Methodist Church recently did) might have someone say “That’s a good use for my money.”
Wesley urges his listeners to earn all they can so that they can save all they can. This is not to store up for a rainy day, but to give all we can. This is to be done after providing for our families and ourselves.
All of this is done from a sense of humility and thankfulness. We have a sense of humility in the realization that all that we have is given to us by a gracious God; a God who gave us gifts for making a living and an opportunity to do such.
We have a sense of thankfulness that we have the opportunity to share with others not only resources that will meet our physical needs but also, we are sending the message that individual(s) who receive those resources are of value in God’s eyes and in ours.
There are many shortcomings in our church. I will be the first to recognize it; but in our connectional system that Wesley organized, we have a platform to live out Wesley’s economic theology of sharing the resources we have with those in need.
I encourage you to learn more about Wesley by researching the many sermons he produced. They are as much a challenge for the reader today as they were for the listener in the mid-1700s.
