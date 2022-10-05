ROMNEY — Romney Cub Scout Pack 32 started their 2022-23 program year in high gear, offering the Scouts and their family’s activities such as rocket building and launching, a Lego Derby, a campout and Cub Fun Day at Camp Potomac in Old Town, Md.
The 1st meeting of the 2022-23 program year was Aug. 31, and since that time the pack has already recruited 20 new members, but Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand is quick to point out that he hopes more youth will join the pack, as any time is a good time to join Cub Scouts.
Continuing their annual rocket event, the Scouts devoted 2 meetings in September to building rockets. They then made well over 100 rocket launches on a “picture perfect” Saturday morning, Sept. 24, at the lower field at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Since some Scouts had a conflict and could not participate in the rocket launch, the pack will schedule a “make up” date in October.
A new pack activity added this year, was a Lego Derby that was held at Romney Elementary school after classes on Sept. 27, where over 35 boys and girls built and raced Lego cars down a long, 4-lane racetrack. The Lego Derby was great fun, however unlike the annual Pinewood Derby races, Lego cars can be built in just a few minutes, but are much more fragile. More than one Lego Derby car had to have “emergency” repairs just before it was raced. On the “plus” side, Lego cars allow the participants to quickly modify their cars to incorporate new ideas before racing them again.
The remnant rains from Hurricane Ian did not dissuade the Scouts and their families from camping at Camp Potomac the night of Sept. 30, where everyone enjoyed traditional camp activities such as a campfire and s’mores. The following morning, the Cub Scouts of Pack 32 were joined by Cub Scouts from around the entire Potomac District for Cub Fun Day where the Scouts participated in activities such as rock climbing, balloon plane racing, more rocket launching, and archery and BB shooting.
Those who know the Scout Law know that the 10th component is “A Scout is Thrifty” and the Scouts and their families work hard to keep the cost of Scouting affordable through fund raising activities such as their on-going Country Meats sales, and a successful car wash that was held Saturday, Sept. 10 at Advanced Auto.
Activities planned in October will keep the Cub Scouts and their families equally busy with an afternoon fishing in Springfield (all new Scouts are provided a fishing pole) and Halloween party.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following elementary schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, and Slanesville and new members are always welcome.
If you know a boy or girl in grades K-5 who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, it is never too late to start. Families interested in joining Pack 32 can do so at any time by coming to one of the weekly meetings. Weekly meetings are held from 7-8 P.M. in the Fellowship Hall of Romney First United Methodist Church at 49 North High Street in Romney. For more information, including many more photos, check out the pack’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pack32romney/ alternatively you can call or text Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835. o
