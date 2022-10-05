ROMNEY — Romney Cub Scout Pack 32 started their 2022-23 program year in high gear, offering the Scouts and their family’s activities such as rocket building and launching, a Lego Derby, a campout and Cub Fun Day at Camp Potomac in Old Town, Md.

The 1st meeting of the 2022-23 program year was Aug. 31, and since that time the pack has already recruited 20 new members, but Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand is quick to point out that he hopes more youth will join the pack, as any time is a good time to join Cub Scouts.

