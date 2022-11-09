I’ve been thinking a lot lately about photos.
Specifically, photos of me. Duh.
I had this friend in college named Faith. Faith and I were both communications majors, and so we ran in the same circle. Eventually, that circle became a friend group, and we all would go out to parties together.
Faith always wanted to take pictures before we went out.
And I can’t say I fault her thought process; a group of 4 or 5 communications majors who usually look an inch from death, exhausted, hung-over, etc., all dressed up to go out to a party where we’d inevitably sweat all our makeup off and look grossly shiny and horrendous after the night was over.
Taking pictures beforehand made sense.
And, naturally, since we were all divas, we had to take more than 1.
Then, without fail, Faith would post one of the photos on social media. And it was always, ALWAYS the worst one.
Faith, though, would look great. But she’d be the only one. I’d have a lazy eye, another girl in the group would be caught mid-sneeze, another would be adjusting their dress. But Faith always looked amazing.
And this pattern happened so many times that it actually became a running joke in the group, that’s how certain we all were that no matter how many photos we took, she’d post one where we all looked horrible.
Long years have passed. About 5, to be exact. Faith and I don’t really talk anymore. I follow her socials, she follows mine, and we throw each other a “like” every now and then, and that’s about the extent of our interaction.
My best friend Shamira was in that friend group 5 years ago, and she sent me a photo that Faith posted a couple days ago from a wedding of someone from college I never really knew.
I guessed it was supposed to be a cute candid shot – and in the picture, 2 girls’ eyes were closed, one girl’s hair was blowing into her face, and 2 were making faces that indicated that they had no idea that a photo was even being taken.
Faith, of course, looked like an angel. Clearly, some things never change, even after 5 years.
It just gets me to thinking about photos and the value we all set on them. We post (or frame) the good ones, groan about the bad ones, and may even fixate on how we look in them – no matter when they were taken or the occasion.
When I think about Faith, I’m more amused than I am anything else. The first couple times she posted a photo like that, I was indignant. What sort of friend doesn’t text a photo to the group chat and ask, “Is this good to post?” so the rest of us can OK it before it enters the Point of No Return?!
Each subsequent time, however, it got funnier and funnier. My friends and I started to let it go.
My parents keep photo albums, big books that contain hundreds of photos of my brothers and I over the years. Every time I go through them, my initial thought when I get to my 16-and-older years is often, “Gosh, I look terrible in this photo.”
But these days, I’m trying to correct myself. I don’t want to look at photos as I get older and focus on whether they’re a “good” photo or a “bad” photo. I don't want to fixate on my hair, or how it looks like I’ve gained weight, or my double chin, or my shiny forehead.
Those photos were meant to capture something important. Maybe it was just a Saturday night when I was in college, or maybe it was when I was a bridesmaid in my aunt’s wedding in 7th grade. Either way, it immortalizes a window in reality, and reality sometimes is a bad angle or a lazy eye.
It’s about the memory, not about how you look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.