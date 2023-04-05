New prototype of

Radiology researcher Raymond Raylman with the WVU Cancer Institute developed a prototype of a scanner that could improve identification of head and neck cancers. His team is currently awaiting regulatory approval to test the device on 40 cancer patients. 

Head and neck cancer may not be as common as breast or prostate cancer, but it’s one of the most challenging to treat. Its five-year survival rate can be as low as 25 percent, while its recurrence rate can be as high as 43 percent.

West Virginia University researcher Raymond Raylman has developed a new technology to improve the treatment of head and neck cancers. The scanner that he and his team prototyped — which combines positron emission tomography and X-ray computed tomography — showed promising results in recent preclinical testing of its performance. In the future, the scanner may lead to equally promising results in clinical testing.

