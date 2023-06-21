“’I know that you are Abraham’s descendants, but you seek to kill Me, because My word has no place in you. I speak what I have seen with My Father, and you do what you have seen with your father.’”
They answered and said to Him, ‘Abraham is our father.’
Jesus said to them, ‘If you were Abraham’s children, you would do the works of Abraham. But now you seek to kill Me, a Man who has told you the truth which I heard from God. Abraham did not do this. You do the deeds of your father.’
Then they said to Him, ‘We were not born of fornication; we have one Father—God.’
Jesus said to them, ‘If God were your Father, you would love Me, for I proceeded forth and came from God; nor have I come of Myself, but He sent Me.’” (John 8:37-42 NKJV)
As I wrap up the previous weeks of discussion about Father God, I want to look at the true Father and the others that can carry the title. In the debate above from John’s gospel, the religious Jews were discussing Abraham because Jesus just said to them that if they abide in his word and are his disciples, they will know the Truth and the Truth shall make them free.
Abraham is a great father within the history of the Jews. Even if you don’t know the whole story about Abraham yourself, it is quite possible that you may have heard a popular children’s song about him. “Father Abraham, had many sons and many sons had father Abraham. I am one of them and so are you, so let’s just praise the Lord.” To find out more about Abraham, I encourage you to go back to Genesis. He is often referred to as the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Imagine the deep history and pride of being part of this lineage.
Jesus never argued with them. He said I know you are his descendants but that doesn’t mean anything unless you do the works/faith of Abraham. The same holds true for us today. You can claim a heritage of faith but unless you are doing the works of the faith it means nothing. Some of us have amazing pillars of faith when we look at our lineage. Maybe it’s a grandmother or Uncle or maybe it’s a father or distant cousin. It is great to look back and remember the pillars but in the end, that won’t save you. I know that is hard to hear, but we can’t depend on the religion/faith of our ancestors. We must do the faith ourselves.
Jesus the savior of the world, Jesus my savior.
We all have an earthly father. We all have a lineage of generation after generation. No matter the past, those generations could be something to be proud of or possibly something that brings shame. Jesus pointed out there is a difference of descendant versus children of. Whatever your story, Jesus can set you free. We all need to be set free. We all are descendants but who are you a child of? Jesus made it very, very clear that He came from Father God and if you are from Him then you would love Jesus. YOU can’t say you are a believer and have issues with Jesus. He is the Truth sent from the only Eternal Father in Heaven. Other fathers upon this earth may claim other things and may even give Jesus some recognition but if they don’t give Jesus the rightful claim of Son of God, the Christ, then they are not true. No way around it. The Father draws to Jesus and then Jesus will completely reveal the true Father. Oh what a mystery of Faith. Oh what a beautiful loving Father.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
