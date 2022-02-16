News From The River House:
Now through March 31, The Letter Writing Project: The River House is inviting everyone in the community to participate. The challenge is to write a letter a week, to a relative, friend or potential friend. Weekly prompts will be sent to everyone who registers.
Thursday, Feb. 17, After School Class: Printmaking, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Students 13-18 are invited to attend this free event which will focus on stamp making and art printing utilizing common household objects. 10 spaces available, registration required 1 day prior to event.
Friday, Feb. 18, Workshop: Paper Bead Bookmarks, 5-8 p.m. Two sessions available 1st– 5-6 p.m. (ages 10 and up); 2nd 7-8 p.m. (ages 12 and up) Cost is $20 per person. All materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own recycled paper. Register thru TRH website.
Saturday, Feb. 19, Art-for-All, noon-3 p.m. This is a free event featuring art projects and all the creativity you can bring along. Materials provided, all ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, Feb. 20, Camera Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All lovers of photography are invited to attend and join in the discussion. This is a free event and meetings are held monthly. Beverages and snacks available at the café.
Sunday, Feb. 20, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. The Poetry in the After Noon Group is expanding to include all forms of writing. The meetings will include book signings and guest speakers. Please join us as we share our experiences in writing and publishing. This is a free event, and all are invited.
Monday, Feb. 21 and 28, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration and payment online only. Bring your own mat and yoga props, all levels welcome.
Saturday, Feb. 26, Art-for-All, noon-3 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
The State Treasurer’s Office is announcing the 15th annual “When I Grow Up” Essay Contest. Sponsored by the SMART29 college savings program, this essay contest is highly successful in encouraging W.Va. students in grades 1-5 to dream about their future. Winner of the contest could win $5,000. Essay is 100 words or less. Stop by the library to pick up an application. Contest deadline is Feb. 25, 2022.
The library has W.Va. tax forms as well as Federal Tax Forms. The library also has free Covid-19 tests kits. Stop by the library to obtain additional information and/or forms for these items.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The Capon Bridge Museum roof is in the process of being repaired thanks to the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group. Additional repairs are being planned for the future including painting the trim and replacing the bench that sits in front of The Museum.
The library needs tall kitchen trash bags, Lysol spray and disinfecting wipes.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Non-perishable foods items are needed for the food pantry. HC Animal Shelter needs pet food, treats, blankets, towels and toys.
New Books: “Fine Just the Way It is” by Annie Proulx; “Miss Blaine’s Prefect and the Golden Samovar” by Olga Wojtas; “Some Luck” by Jane Smiley; “The Maid” by Nita Prose; “Something to Hide” by Elizabeth George; “Springtime Sunshine” by Debbie Macomber; “Thump, Quack, Moo” by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin; and “Miss Independent” by Nicole Lapin.
Looking Ahead: The Friends of the Library will be hosting their annual tea in April. In addition, the library will have a Spring Book Sale. Stay tuned for details in the near future.
March 16, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion in March is “What Alice Forgot” by Lianne Moriarity.
Community Events
The 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle; 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
Youth Stringband (grades 6-12), Instructor – Dakota Karper. This is a 10-week course on Thursday at 5 p.m. beginning March 3. Apply online or in person at the Cat and the Fiddle.
Wed. Feb. 16, 23 and March 2, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Mon. Feb. 21 and 28, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Feb. 24, Ruritan Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Fri., Feb. 25, Bible Study Group, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Mon. Feb. 28, UMC Group 2, 3:30 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. March 3, Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding COVID 19 vaccination appointments.
