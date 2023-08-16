By all the dog pictures and their owners in last week’s Review, there are a lot of well-cared-for and loved dogs that have good homes for dogs in the county. If you have a dog, you have a friend.
Gig and Gale Smith visited Dusty and Helena Twigg and their family in Petersburg this past Saturday.
Mary Jo Burns and Karen Pace of LaVale visited the writer on Thursday evening. Gale Smith visited me Friday afternoon.
Saturday before last, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee were in Winchester, where Rylee played in a basketball tournament. Rylee spent last Sunday night with her friend Kensley Connell in Romney.
Randy and Wanda Koontz visited in Martinsburg, Pa., this past Saturday.
Some students are going off to college this week, and others are gearing up to start school in the county, so we look out for school buses and bus stops and look out for more safety everywhere kids are involved.
