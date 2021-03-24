If you read my last column and wondered about the last line in the paragraph about the Capon Valley barbecued chicken sale, I assure you that what was printed is not the copy I submitted.
I was happy to see the front-page article in the March 18 issue of the Winchester Star on the ridiculous and unnecessary mail slow down we have been experiencing. I have always said that until the media, the federal government and the companies who are being affected by this start complaining about it, the post office will ignore complaints by individuals and do nothing to resolve the problem.
It did only take 7 days for the Hampshire Review’s last issue to get from Romney to High View; I suspect the Pony Express would have been quicker.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold a sunrise service, a coffee gathering, Sunday school service and morning worship service with communion being served on Easter morning.
They are restarting Sunday school on Easter Sunday and Bible study on Monday, April 5.
I often say this, but I cannot express my gratitude to the Veterans Administration for the care they give to the veterans too often. Last week I had a procedure at the Martinsburg Veterans Hospital, and as always the nurses and doctors were very caring, welcoming and professional. By the way, the procedure was successful with no recurring colon cancer.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold a barbecued chicken sale on Saturday, April 3 beginning at 11 a.m. until sold out. To make sure that everyone who wishes to purchase chicken is able to do so, you may pre-order from any club member until March 27.
If you do not pre-order, please come by the club building on April 3 to purchase chicken. The club requests that you observe health department guidelines while attending.
It is so great to see nature and the calendar agree that spring is here, the cherry blossoms in D.C. are about to bloom and so we will be celebrating the Apple Blossom Festival in our area.
I hope everyone has a happy Easter and safe celebration with family.
Happy birthday wishes to Colton Spaid on March 18, Betty Larrick on March 23, Greg Kenney on March 28, Courtney Meadows on March 30 and Dwayne Seldon on April 2.
Congratulations to Chris and Lucy Orndorff, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on March 28.
