LEWISBURG — Country stars Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd are joining the State Fair’s 2022 concert series for a 7 p.m. Aug. 14 show.
Tickets went on sale Friday.
“Having Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd at the State Fair of West Virginia was an easy decision,” CEO Kelly Collins said. “These country legends put on a fantastic show that you won’t want to miss,”
Tickets are only available at statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun” during its Aug. 11-22 run.
Clay Walker has 31 charted singles, a dozen No. 1s, 4 platinum albums and a couple of decades of performances to his credit. Titles spanning 15 years and still receiving strong airplay include “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “This Woman And This Man,” “Hypnotize The Moon,” “Rumor Has It,” “Then What,” “The Chain Of Love,” “I Can’t Sleep” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.”
Tracy Byrd became a household name on the Country Music Scene in 1993 when his third single, called “Holdin’ Heaven”, off of his MCA Records, self-titled debut album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts. The Album also included the remake hit of Johnny Paycheck’s “Someone to Give my Love to.”
