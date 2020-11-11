When Dave Pennock wandered into the attention of the Review a few years ago, it was a relationship of convenience. He lived in Jefferson County and Hampshire High teams played often enough down there that having a decent photographer there saved us the time and effort of sending someone that direction for photos every time.
Then it became obvious that Dave Pennock was more than a decent photographer. He captures outstanding images, as evidenced by the handful on this page.
We’re delighted to make Dave the 1st subject — and producer — of a Photography Showcase. His eye and his passion are unparalleled in this end of the state.
A purpose and a passion
Originally, I started to shoot sports because my 2 sons were on the Jefferson football team and I knew if I stayed in the stands, I would be an obnoxious parent.
So, I grabbed my camera headed to the sidelines. I never intended to stay on the sidelines until the local papers began to run my photos. That is not what has kept me involved in sports photography, though.
A couple of years ago, I was thinking about scaling back on sports photography. I was not being used much by the then-current sports editor of the Spirit of Jefferson paper, and it was taking up a lot of time away from my personal life, particularly high school track. The 1st meet in the spring of 2019, one of the Jefferson star runners came up to me and said, “I was wondering if my favorite sports photographer was going to be here.”
I guess she was genuine, but that is the little spark I needed to keep covering the sports. It’s nice to get the photos published, but what drives me is the positive response of the parents and the kids. That keeps me interested in shooting high school sports. The faster, more athletic, college game is a challenge to shoot and seeing the action up close is thrilling.
A learned skill
The 1st thing that pops into my head is Luck. I have to admit though; I have grown as a photographer with the help of professional photographers such as Ron Agnir of the Martinsburg Journal and Dale Sparks from WVU who told me to fill the frame with the action.
Better equipment over the years has also allowed me to get better quality, as I use Nikon D500 and D850 cameras and the f2.8 70-200 mm and a f5.6 200-500 mm zoom. I rarely go over 6400 ISO with either of my main cameras, and at WVU events, can go even lower, since the lower the ISO the less noise, or grain, you have in the photos. High school lighting is not as good, but I have found that focusing directly on the athletes, the exposure is acceptable. I tend to shoot in continuous mode in order to catch that particular angle or pose that conveys the right mood of the game. I also choose only the sharpest images to process and post.
Many times, I have had to omit a great photo in terms of composition but the focal point was a bit off from the main subject. I generally use only a couple of settings in Photoshop to bring out the best quality in the photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.