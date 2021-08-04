This past year, there were approximately 93,000 opioid overdose deaths in the United States, which represented a significant increase from the previous year.
From 2009 to 2019, there were approximately 500,000 opioid overdose deaths, an average of 50,000 per year.
It was recently announced that there is a tentative $26 billion agreement between 4 of the companies involved in the distribution of opioid analgesics and the states’ attorneys general to settle any current and future litigation against the companies for their role in the opioid crisis. The companies involved are pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson and Johnson.
Although details of the agreement are tentative, and approval of 40 states and hundreds of cities and counties is required, here are some of the tentative provisions.
• The payout is to take place over 18 years. Almost 2 billion of the settlement will be eaten up by attorneys’ fees.
• In contrast to the tobacco settlement, the opioid settlement provides that the money is to be apportioned to the various states and other jurisdictions and is to be used strictly for opioid-related issues.
• The settlement will also involve the establishment of a national repository, which will pool data from the 4 companies involved. The repository will be overseen by an independent 3rd party, and establish pre-set limits regarding distribution of opioids, with outliers subject to auditing.
If these provisions go through, it will be a major improvement over the way the tobacco settlement was structured. That structure amounted to, “Here’s a ton of money; do what you want with it.”
A look at the history of West Virginia’s utilization of the tobacco settlement’s funds is instructive of what can readily go wrong if the agreement is not carefully crafted.
From the beginning of the tobacco payout, the CDC recommended that the state spend at least $27.4 million per year on tobacco education and cessation efforts (and this is a fraction the total yearly outlay of money that the state received from this fund).
From 2008 to 2013, the state spent only $5.7 million annually for this purpose. From 2014 onward the amounts declined until 2018 and 2019, when the state spent no money on tobacco cessation efforts. In 2020 the state spent $500,000 (1.8% of what CDC recommended) and this year is projected to spend $445,000 (1.6% of CDC recommendations).
Compared to the state’s spending on tobacco cessation efforts, the tobacco industry spends about $97 million a year in tobacco product marketing in the state of West Virginia alone. West Virginia was not constrained with regard to how it could spend the settlement money and the above results showed that it felt zero obligation to follow the CDC recommendations.
Here are the consequences of that inaction. In West Virginia, 24% of adults smoke. Approximately 13.5% of children smoke. There are 4,300 deaths per year attributable to smoking.
Smoking-related healthcare costs in the state total a billion dollars. Smoking is the cause of about 32% of all cancer deaths.
The final payment of the tobacco settlement to the states occurs in 2025. If it wanted to, the state could do much better during the remaining 4 years of the settlement.
It is hoped that when the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed, the opioid settlement will have enough teeth in it to prevent the debacle that is the tobacco settlement and that the funding will be used for its intended purpose.
Close attention needs to be paid to how this money is spent; so that it is spent on opioid related matters and not frittered away on boondoggles.
About the CDC: Many people are understandably frustrated about changes and about-faces that the CDC has made lately regarding masking and other precautions in the wake of the latest surge of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Epidemiology is science. Science involves reliance on known information, and hypothesis generation. Observations are made, data is objectively collected and analyzed and conclusions are made based on that data. It’s not always a neat process and at times it doesn’t quickly yield what turns out to be the correct answer.
This virus, at the outset of the pandemic, was called novel coronavirus, meaning new, heretofore unknown and therefore unpredictable. Much more so than alleged mistakes by the CDC, what has hindered the progress in controlling Covid is the absolute refusal of a significant percentage of our population to follow the expert scientific advice based on objective evidence.
A significant portion of the population willfully did not use masks, and significant numbers of people are still adamantly refusing to take a safe and effective vaccine.
People confuse expertise with infallibility. Experts aren’t always right, but they are far more frequently right than non-experts. Without science-based medicine, we would still have smallpox, widespread polio and an average life expectancy in the 50s instead of the upper 70s.
Reliance on science and the attitude of doing what is for the benefit of the entire community is what will get us out of this.
Speaking of doing what is for the benefit of the community, blood donation is one of those things that helps us all. For information on upcoming blood drives in your area, log on to redcrossblood.org.
The writer practices internal medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the Hampshire Review, the Hampshire Memorial Hospital or its Multispecialty Clinic.
