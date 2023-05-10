Slanesville Presbyterian to observe Mother’s Day

Instead of the usual worship service on Mother’s Day – this Sunday, May 14 – Slanesville Presbyterian will hold a discussion of mothers, both biblical and modern-day. Coffee, donuts and personal memories of mothers will be shared at our regular 11 a.m. meeting time.

