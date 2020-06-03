The annual business of reshuffling ministers in the United Methodist Church has begun while the biggest business of the denomination — that could split it in 2 — has been delayed a year.
The UMC is West Virginia’s largest denomination and has 24 congregations in Hampshire County alone.
Locally, the West Virginia Conference of the UMC has announced pastoral changes that take effect July 1.
Lucinda Davis will become pastor of the Ebenezer and Springfield United Methodist churches on July 1. She replaces Kenneth Caplinger, who is retiring.
Aaron Himes will fill the pulpit at the nearby Baker charge as a part-time lay minister and James Dye will fill a new position as associate there. The charge’s current pastor, Chryl George is taking over duties at Main Street UMC in Petersburg. The Baker charge includes the Asbury, Baker and Pine Grove congregations.
Judy Vetter, who led Romney First United Methodist for a year after the Rev. Roy Knight retired, has a new assignment. She will lead the South Fork Charge in Pendleton County, consisting of the Riverside, Francis Asbury and Fairview-Bethel congregations. It is Vetter’s 3rd assignment since leaving Romney.
The UMC, which is organized into conferences worldwide, was to have a general conference in Minneapolis in May to address the issue of whether it should endorse gay marriage and ordain gay ministers, a controversial topic that has dogged the nation’s 2nd-largest protestant denomination for more than a decade.
But the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the meeting until next year. The leading proposal for the conference was a resolution for the church to split into 2 separate denominations, one welcoming to gays and the other maintaining the current policy.
