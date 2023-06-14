It’s strange to think of June plantings as being late, but the season just rolls on and on more quickly than you think. Plants are progressing well in our gardens this year. Watering has been a hassle, but there’s no other choice when you have plants and don’t get rain.
This is a good time to clean out your greenhouse. Discard dead or diseased plants, old potting soil and outdated chemicals. Good sanitation is necessary to control any greenhouse pests that may be lurking.
When your early annual flowers are spent, replace them with summer annuals, such as nicotiana, marigold, portulaca, zinnia, impatiens or celosia. You should be able to find most of these on sale now. Many will be root-bound, so choose wisely.
Divide early blooming spring and summer perennials after the blooms fade. Instead of just chopping the clump in half, try jiggling the roots apart with garden forks. It takes a bit more time, but does a lot less damage. I find the garden fork works best for me, no matter what I need to dig in the garden. Being small means I need all the leverage I can get and, yes, jiggling is one of my technical garden terms.
Our gladiolas, calla and canna lilies are up and growing in their containers. It is so much easier to take care of them in containers, plus they will all come in when the temperatures go down. I plan to cut a lot of gladiolas for vases this year. We haven’t had any for a long time, so it’s going to be good to have them in the house again.
Spruce up your front porch, patio or even the front walk with a colorful container garden. Recycle any type of container that supports plant growth and provides adequate drainage and go for it. Look around; you might be amazed at what you find. Make sure to keep them watered.
Our iris were gorgeous this year and many bloomed that haven’t for a few years, so it was a nice surprise. The peonies were also proliferate this year. Even some we planted last year had flowers on them. I always thought peonies didn’t flower the following spring, or even the second year after transplanting, but these did. Not complaining, just commenting.
The quince (Chaenomeles) was green and lovely, but put out no more flowers than we had early in the season. It must have been the cold that was to blame. It’s about time to get rid of all that yucky spring bulb foliage. Fill the spot with some bedding plants, but be careful not to damage the bulbs.
We used to have window boxes on our porch railings, but we had one cat who liked to sleep in there no matter what plants were growing in them. So now we have two out on the split rails around the front garden. I found snapdragons don’t get eaten by the deer and they are bright and lovely out there.
We have several gardens around the house and there are mailboxes mounted on posts in two of them. They are good for holding most anything you use in the yard. There are trowels, scissors, a pruner and a hand cultivator, among other things in there so I don’t have to go to the shed if I just need something in a hurry. Besides convenience, a mailbox is waterproof and the tools can stay in there year-round.
It is not too late to plant some sunflowers for the kids or the birds. We cut off the sunflower heads when they go to seed and put them out in the snow for our winter ground feeders. They’re real handy when we have snows that cover the ground and the birds can’t find seed.
Spring Valley Market has tasty veggies and fruit, so make a point to stop and see what’s new.
