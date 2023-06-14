Sally Mullins

It’s strange to think of June plantings as being late, but the season just rolls on and on more quickly than you think. Plants are progressing well in our gardens this year. Watering has been a hassle, but there’s no other choice when you have plants and don’t get rain. 

This is a good time to clean out your greenhouse. Discard dead or diseased plants, old potting soil and outdated chemicals. Good sanitation is necessary to control any greenhouse pests that may be lurking. 

