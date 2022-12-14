Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

During a recent local trivia night, we were shown video clips from animated 1970s Christmas specials and were tasked with coming up with the movie titles. Now, it just so happened that the night prior, our youngest daughter and I had watched the 1970 classic “Santa Clause is Comin’ to Town” on television, so we got that one right. We also recognized the 1964 version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and the 1969 edition of “Frosty the Snowman.” Otherwise, we made a lot of incorrect guesses amongst our giggles at the outdated and disturbing stop-motion animation.

Maybe the clip that made us laugh the hardest was the dialogue in the 1977 special “Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey.” The room erupted in laughter when a stop-motion puppet of Joseph said to his very pregnant puppet wife, “But Mary, you are heavy with child.” Luckily that line convinced the greedy owner of donkeys to back down on his up-sale and let the couple take his long-eared, doe-eyed donkey puppet to Bethlehem free of charge.

