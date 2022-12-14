During a recent local trivia night, we were shown video clips from animated 1970s Christmas specials and were tasked with coming up with the movie titles. Now, it just so happened that the night prior, our youngest daughter and I had watched the 1970 classic “Santa Clause is Comin’ to Town” on television, so we got that one right. We also recognized the 1964 version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and the 1969 edition of “Frosty the Snowman.” Otherwise, we made a lot of incorrect guesses amongst our giggles at the outdated and disturbing stop-motion animation.
Maybe the clip that made us laugh the hardest was the dialogue in the 1977 special “Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey.” The room erupted in laughter when a stop-motion puppet of Joseph said to his very pregnant puppet wife, “But Mary, you are heavy with child.” Luckily that line convinced the greedy owner of donkeys to back down on his up-sale and let the couple take his long-eared, doe-eyed donkey puppet to Bethlehem free of charge.
My husband has since begun joking that he can’t wait to see a pregnant woman and say, “It looks like you’re heavy with child.” Having been heavy with child myself 3 times in the past, I suggested that this line may result in him being heavy with a fat lip. Although, I’m not sure that it’s any worse than being told, “You look like you’re about to pop.” Yes, thank you very much. There’s nothing you want to hear more in your last trimester than you remind someone of a cooked turkey.
As a woman who gained well over the recommended 25-35 pounds 2 out of 3 times – the 3rd Savage arrived a month early – I can attest that being told you’re about to burst at the seams might not be the most welcomed or flattering thing to hear. Sixteen years later, I can still remember the tears flowing when my doctor scolded me for reporting an entire Mrs. Smith’s cherry pie as my daily serving of fruit. He couldn’t have offered enough tissues had I divulged that I was counting the accompanying scoop of vanilla ice cream as my dairy servings.
On 2nd thought, maybe my husband should bring back, “you’re heavy with child.” After all, that makes it sound like once the baby is born, the problem is solved. Although, any mother will tell you that being heavy with child doesn’t end in the delivery room. Twenty years in, I still feel heavy with child- multiplied by 3. Maybe moms everywhere could use a long-eared donkey to help carry the load of raising a family.
Sometimes it is heavy. A family of Savage kids comes with a weight that Savage parents must shoulder. Whether it be updating FAFSA paperwork, helping dodge high school drama or navigating their place in middle school, being a parent can mean being heavy with child. Whether you intend it or not, their struggles become your struggles. Their joys become your joy. The things they carry are the weight you voluntarily take.
Perhaps that’s it. As parents, we start like puppet Mary, heavy with child. However, somewhere in the journey, we become more like a doe-eyed, long-eared puppet donkey, willing to carry the weight of another. I know that as long as we’re parents, we’ll remain heavy with children. Yet, I also know that much like Nestor the Christmas Donkey, we stand ready to take on the weight and to guide and protect our children through their storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.