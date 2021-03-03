Troop 32 has a new Eagle Scout. Bret Hano is a 14-year-old Eagle Scout who passed his board of Review on Feb. 28 and now has the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.
Bret Hano is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joey and Danielle Hano. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Stephen and Jessica Billmeyer; paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. John and Cheryl Hano. Maternal great-grandmother is Mrs. Jennette Harrison, and paternal great-grandmother is Mrs. Margel Billmeyer. Maternal aunts are Samantha Billmeyer and Kristin Gordon. Paternal aunt is Laura Hano and paternal uncle is Jay Hano.
Bret has worked hard in his quest for Eagle; he has been very active in the troop and he has been seen all over the county in different cleanups, fundraisers, service projects and doing merit badges even during the pandemic. Bret has never given an excuse not to be at a troop activity; he has always been there ready for whatever the troop was going to do. Bret went with the Troop to Ireland in 2018 and has been part of hosting Irish Scouts, a Japanese American Scouter, and Ukranian Scouts and showing them all the areas of our town.
There has never been anything that Bret has seen a need for that he has not wanted to tackle and complete the project. He found out we needed a case made for our Eagle Plaque, and he told the Mullinses that he wanted to make it. He wanted to get it done by Scout Sunday a couple of years ago, but it took a couple of weeks longer to finish. He presented it to the Methodist Church in Romney for our Troop’s Eagle plaque that holds all the names of the Eagle Scouts since 1937.
Bret, seeing that the families of the people at the Hampshire Center had not been able to visit with family due to the Coronavirus, decided to make his Eagle Project a Covid booth, where the families could visit with the residents without masks just separated by Plexiglas.
He had to construct his Covid Booth from scratch, and he received expertise help from Timothy Mullins, his dad Joey Hano and Charlie E. and Milda V. Mullins followed Bret’s lead. Bret was not fazed by the magnitude of his project, and he proceeded to tackle raising the supplies and money and proceeded with his letters to go to Hometown Solutions, Eastern Building Supply, Mr. and Mrs. Kerns, manager of Eastern Building and his lovely wife donated supplies also, Lowes and Home Depot.
Bret received all the help necessary for his project. He also made a presentation to the Rotarians and the donation that they gave him paid for the permanent plaque thanking all donors and helpers in his project. Bret received the Community Foundation Award and the money for the award went to the Pet Rescue in Winchester. Bret has a great heart and the maturity of a much older young man. He will go far.
