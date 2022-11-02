ROMNEY — The “Save the Barn” committee dedicated to restoring the old barn on Depot Street in Romney has gotten some excellent news: dollars from a big national grant are finally coming their way.
The town’s barn project was selected for a Preservation Alliance of West Virginia grant for $60,000 – a chunk of money that’ll go a long way in the committee’s attempt to get the barn stabilized and restored for community use.
“It’s pretty cool,” reacted Romney town attorney and grant writer Logan Mantz. “The plan is very much to use that and all the funds available this fall to contract out for as much stabilization as possible.”
Mantz added that while it may look like there hasn’t been any movement as far as stabilizing the structure, the possibility of the grant money was why.
“We don’t want people to feel like nothing’s happening,” he said. “(The committee) has raised a lot of money…the reason we don’t see hammers swinging right now is (this) big award coming that will double the work done.”
Mantz added Monday that the town’s partners at the PAWV are currently in the engineer selection process, and will then have the selected engineer review and approve the scope of work for the emergency repairs to the building.
“We’re particularly excited to have the PAWV team on board, as they bring a tremendous amount of historic preservation expertise and experience to the table and will help us tell the State Barn’s restoration story to a larger audience across the state,” Mantz commented. “This organization is the face of historic preservation in (the state) and we couldn’t be happier to count them as a partner going forward.”
Working with money from a national funder means that the process isn’t the fastest, but Mantz said he and the committee are still optimistic that the timeline will work out as far as getting the building stabilized.
“The goal is to tie all the funding received and this grant into 1 big stabilization project within the next few months,” he explained. “The goal is to get work done before snow flies.”
Earlier this year, Mantz outlined a 5-phase plan for the structure’s stabilization. The 1st phase is fundraising and securing the money needed to actually move forward with the project. Then the actual stabilization, followed by the planning phase, which includes community input on how the building itself will be used.
Then, phase 4 is boots-on-the-ground implementation of the work done in the planning phase, and phase 5 is operation.
The barn made it onto the National Register of Historic Places this summer, a process that opened it up to grant opportunities on the national stage – making it more eligible for funding opportunities that weren’t available before.
The town acquired the barn in 2020, and it was in rough shape then. The last couple of years haven’t helped; the barn’s structural integrity is currently holding on for dear life.
The “Save the State Barn” committee has been diligent with fundraising efforts, though – first, a “Raise the Roof” fundraising event in April at the Bottling Works brought in over $34,000. In August, the committee hosted a golf tournament in Burlington to raise money for the project as well.
Just this past weekend, the committee put on a spooky 21-and-older party with a fortune teller, celebrity bartenders, an auction and more. Folks flocked to the Bottling Works Friday night in their costumes to enjoy the evening. The committee raised over $9,000 to add to the pool of funds that will be used to repair and stabilize the Romney structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.