1102 barn fund 1

The old barn on Depot Street.

ROMNEY — The “Save the Barn” committee dedicated to restoring the old barn on Depot Street in Romney has gotten some excellent news: dollars from a big national grant are finally coming their way. 

The town’s barn project was selected for a Preservation Alliance of West Virginia grant for $60,000 – a chunk of money that’ll go a long way in the committee’s attempt to get the barn stabilized and restored for community use. 

1102 barn fund 2

Faces from Friday’s “Raise the Roof” Halloween party at the Bottling Works
1102 barn fund 3

