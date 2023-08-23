A while back, a friend of mine who is an Anglican priest in the Netherlands introduced me to a word, a concept that the Dutch practice called “niksen,” that has given me much to think about.
“Niksen” is the practice of doing nothing, but with a purpose to do nothing, or no purpose at all.
How does this apply to my spiritual life? Well, some of us believe that the spiritual life is about how we behave, our actions, what we do. And there are ways to put what we believe into practice—even thinking or believing things is something we do.
Other people see spiritual life as something we are or who we become. We believe people recognize the spiritual life in us because of the people we are.
As a child, I believed that spiritual life was primarily about what I did. It was about being good. Much of it seemed to take place in our heads.
As I grew older and learned more, spiritual life sparked an interest in justice and I worked to put it into practice. But the more I did, the more there was to do.
In that experience, spiritual life was not particularly focused on getting things done, because the harder I worked, the less of a difference it seemed I was making.
And so the Dutch idea of “niksen’ started to interest me. At first, the idea that spiritual life might be about “being” didn’t really inspire me. How could being change the world more than “doing”? Neither was I very comfortable exploring the possibilities of being because it felt passive and resigned. At least doing something was trying to accomplish something.
As I pondered this, I initially thought that being might set the context and framework for doing. However, it takes reflection to understand what we do and how we become who we are.
Many of us seem to be caught up in the expectation that we need to be doing something. It’s a challenge to take time to be still, to listen ad pay attention and to reflect on our experiences. We find it difficult, impossible even, to practice doing nothing.
There are so many important things that we need to do. We feel anxious and guilty when we do nothing. We are driven to get things done, even when we are tired and exhausted.
But spiritual life is not about being tired all the time. Practicing doing nothing gives us the gift of time for contemplation and reflection.
We may not see the point of being without doing. We can get so caught up in doing that we lose sight of being. We like to think we have thought things through. That life is about making wise choices.
But in my experience spiritual life is about helping us go beyond our choices. We like to define limits that help make us feel comfortable and secure, but spiritual life is determined to show us what life is like beyond our self-imposed limits. There is more to life than choosing either doing or being. Spiritual life draws us into looking again and asking what more can I see. That I can learn by being.
I believe that we need both being and doing. The practice of “niksen” can help us to see more and to be more.
