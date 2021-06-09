I spent a number of years as a photo journalist as well as a personal photographer but I haven’t done much picture taking in the past few years.
I’ve questioned myself as to why I have slacked off to literally divorcing myself from my camera and I guess there are a number of reasons.
First of all, photography isn’t like it used to be by a long shot. I learned the art of photography when we were rolling our own black-and-white film and then developing the photos after we had taken them.
I got to experience the mistakes that come with that kind of photography, like going out and shooting an entire event only to find that I had forgotten to load the film into the camera.
I also learned that there is an art to setting one’s exposure and aperture in order to get a quality shot. Failure to do so, or to not know how to set the exposure and aperture would most likely result in an over, or under exposed picture as well as a blurred photo.
I enjoy the fact that today cameras are designed to make photography a pretty fail-safe art. Automatic digital cameras set everything for the photographer and should there be a picture that is a little over or under exposed, there are features that allow for adjusting for mistakes.
So much for the comparison of cameras.
As nice as it is not having to worry about making mistakes like failing to load film into the camera, it tends to make a pretty good photographer out of anyone and everyone. Touche.
The camera phone goes even further as far as making good photographers out of everyone who owns one. And who doesn’t own one?
So allowing one to take a fail-safe photo every time, what could be wrong with that?
It’s great to always have a camera as well as a video camera with you everywhere you go. It’s great to be able to take that on-the-spot photo without having to get your camera from the back seat or the trunk area of your car. There’s never a reason to miss that “dollar” shot anymore.
So then what could be wrong with having a camera phone? Maybe it’s the fact that camera phones have turned every “Tom, Dick and Harry” into a photographer.
There’s no such thing as privacy any more. And nothing is sacred any longer.
It gives the opportunity to get the shot when one comes upon an accident scene and to be the first to post the picture onto one’s Facebook page even before police or medical personnel arrive on scene.
Unfortunately it lends to the gruesome fact that folks can learn that their loved one has been injured, or worse yet, killed even before the police are able to deliver the news to an already grieving family.
It allows for individuals to get a shot of an unfortunate event and gives one the satisfaction of being the 1st one to post the photo on social media, along with a caption that falls far short of telling the whole story of what happened at the scene.
Police can’t seem to be able to make a legitimate traffic stop any more without someone filming the incident and posting it on social media.
I have no problem with folks having a camera phone. And no, I’m not jealous that someone may get a shot before I do because I haven’t worked in the field of photojournalism for at least 9 years.
But even just before I resigned from the field of journalism I can remember instances of running out to an accident scene to get info for the local newspaper only to find that by the time I got back to the office, photos of the incident were all over the Internet along with the names of people involved in the accident.
The problem with that is that it doesn’t allow investigating police officers time to determine what happened, who was at fault, if anyone was actually responsible for the accident.
So there’s nothing wrong with owning a camera phone as long as there is a measure of owning one. There needs to be a certain sensitivity that allows for the understanding that a person doesn’t want to be told that their loved one has just been killed in an accident via the Internet.
