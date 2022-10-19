Colby Nichols 2022

Last week, one of the themes of the column was “beginnings.”  As I thought about the next column, I believe the Spirit led me to the most intriguing book of the Bible – Revelation.  

For the next several weeks, I will explore the 7 messages to the 7 churches of Asia as listed in Revelation 1:11.  Although the words were addressing the churches listed within the text of Revelation, I believe the current church on the earth has plenty to learn from these ageless exhortations.  

