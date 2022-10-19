Last week, one of the themes of the column was “beginnings.” As I thought about the next column, I believe the Spirit led me to the most intriguing book of the Bible – Revelation.
For the next several weeks, I will explore the 7 messages to the 7 churches of Asia as listed in Revelation 1:11. Although the words were addressing the churches listed within the text of Revelation, I believe the current church on the earth has plenty to learn from these ageless exhortations.
“To the angel of the church of Ephesus write,
‘These things says He who holds the seven stars in His right hand, who walks in the midst of the seven golden lampstands: “I know your works, your labor, your patience, and that you cannot bear those who are evil. And you have tested those who say they are apostles and are not, and have found them liars; and you have persevered and have patience, and have labored for My name’s sake and have not become weary.’
“Nevertheless I have this against you, that you have left your first love. Remember therefore from where you have fallen; repent and do the first works, or else I will come to you quickly and remove your lampstand from its place – unless you repent. But this you have, that you hate the deeds of the Nicolaitans, which I also hate.
“He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches. To him who overcomes I will give to eat from the tree of life, which is in the midst of the Paradise of God.” (Revelation 2:1-7)
The Bible App I use has the title of the message to the Ephesian church, “The Loveless Church.” I don’t know who comes up with the headings within the app, but those are pretty hard words for a people who the Lord commends saying you have “persevered” and “have patience” and have “labored for My name’s sake.” Despite all this, Jesus says “You have left your first love”, and he holds that against them. First Love, Beginnings, I knew I was on the right track.
Jesus tells the church at Ephesus to remember from where you have fallen and repent. Do the “first works” or there will be consequences. When did it happen and at what point did the people leave their “first love”? How do you even describe the first love and know what to get back to?
When I think of first love and what that could mean, I think of the beginning and I think of the heart. Love comes from within, out of pure sincerity, no strings attached, no self-motivating factors that come from a personal agenda. The Ephesians were commended for their perseverance. This tells me they had been through some stuff and remained. Remaining is not enough.
Jesus said the Ephesian Church had fallen and they must repent. To repent you first have to know and be aware of the behaviors that must change/be different. We have to be careful that we don’t get busy doing and forget the “why” or settle for remaining, which could leave us stagnant. Jesus said out of us will flow rivers of living water. As the early disciples needed a focus shift for becoming witnesses, and not worrying about times and seasons, disciples who have been doing and being for awhile have to be careful of falling from their first love. The first love of the one who purchased and forgave them. As the popular Casting Crowns song from years ago stated, “It’s a slow fade.” May every believer who reads this lean back in. Hold tight to the one who has hold of you – Jesus the Lord.
