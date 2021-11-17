My husband grew up just outside of an urban area. Yet, it wasn’t until he met a girl from rural West Virginia that he decided to join a gang. Their gang colors are blaze orange and camo, and they’re most active in late November.
They meet up bright and early each morning at my mother’s house to boisterously work out their daily plan. Nothing gets them more ready for hunting than a gigantic breakfast of fried oysters, dippy eggs and squirrel gravy. As a young girl, I quickly realized no one sleeps in past daybreak during hunting season!
At night, they gather together to process the meat. Over fresh venison sandwiches and cold adult beverages, they meticulously go through a play-by-play recap of the day’s exploits. Then, the following week, they wonder why their gout flares up!
This is a ritual I’ve observed my entire life. Before his passing, my dad was the gang leader. It was something he looked forward to all year. As exciting as the actual hunting was, I think he equally enjoyed the brotherhood of spending the week laughing and fellowshipping with his hunting gang. The camaraderie and joy the first week of deer season brought to my father was undeniable. It’s a tradition that’s carried on by his sons-in-law and grandchildren.
My dad was a big outdoorsman and the father of 3 daughters. My oldest sister would often go hunting with him. I like to tease that she’s much older than me, but I idealized her a little. So, when I was about the age of our youngest daughter, I begged my dad to take me hunting too.
It didn’t take long to discover that I was a much better “driver” than “sitter.” The whole waiting patiently and quietly was a challenge. In fact, I distinctly remember the time I sat in the woods on a fallen log with my dad as he continuously handed me pieces of candy in attempts to keep me quiet. Finally, after what seemed like a long time, but probably wasn’t even an hour, he suggested we go back home.
A few steps from our log, he said he couldn’t remember how to get back to the truck. I told him to follow me. As we made our way through the woods to the field where our truck waited, he smiled and said he couldn’t believe it. I had passed that test. You never want to be lost in the woods. Even with all my chattering and noise, I had paid attention to my surroundings.
There’s been a lot of talk this past week about rural Americans. One thing I know for sure is our gangs are a little different than what you might find in cities. From years of observing my family’s hunting gang, I can confidently say that it’s often better to work together, quiet down, listen, wait and patiently observe your surroundings. It’s only then, that you can see the whole forest from your tree.
First published Nov. 16, 2016
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.