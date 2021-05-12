When I was at Springfield-Green Spring last week, attending a school-wide birthday party (and having a piece of cake for myself, because I, too, have a birthday. It’s not until November, but that’s neither here nor there), I had a riveting conversation with some of the younger students.
One of the students, a little girl who was trying very hard to untie a knot in her shoelace, looked at me with wide eyes behind her glasses.
“You’re a giant,” she said. A couple of the other kids voiced their agreement with this assessment.
Another girl pointed out matter-of-factly, “You’re bigger than my dad.”
I responded quickly with, “I’m bigger than a lot of people,” and I sat down to try my hand at untying the shoelace that seemed to be stumping everyone.
The girl added to her point: “You’re bigger than all the boys.”
That one made me laugh out loud. I explained that I wasn’t bigger than ALL the boys, just a lot of them. Sensing an opportunity to gauge general opinion, I asked, “What, is that a bad thing?”
The girl whose shoelace I had just miraculously unknotted was stout in her response: “No, it’s not!”
(She had been distraught, thinking that her shoe would have to be cut off her foot if the knot wasn’t undone, so maybe she felt indebted to me. Who knows? Her opinion was nevertheless appreciated.)
The other girls at the table disagreed with her and chorused that yes, being taller than all the boys was, in fact, a bad thing.
Ouch.
“It’s a bad thing?” I asked with a good dose of faux-shock. “Why is it a bad thing?”
The response I got: “Well, girls are supposed to be small. Boys are supposed to be big and strong.”
Well, dang. I missed the memo on that one.
I feigned shock. “WHAT? No one told me that!”
Lots of giggling ensued at the table.
It wasn’t the time for a lecture, so I reined it in. It was a party, after all. I wasn’t trying to kill the vibe. We were all just trying to have a good time, eating our cake and drinking our Capri Suns.
But I thought about those little girls all weekend.
I think kids are funny. Especially in the 5-6 year old range. They just say what they’re thinking. I’m used to stares and comments and all of that in regards to my height, and it never bothers me when kids do it. Kids just stick it out there. That’s part of their charm.
It’s less charming when adults who know better make unwarranted comments about the bodies of others. The cuteness level goes down. Way down.
But the kids I met, they made me think. These girls have an idea about what girls “should” look like and what guys “should” look like.
Any time I hear “girls are supposed to…” I CRINGE. I’ve been this height since 7th grade, and I’ve heard it all. I’ve been called manly. I’ve been told my height is ugly. I’ve been told that if I don’t play sports, it’s a “waste of height.”
I’ve heard it all.
I hope those girls went home and told their parents or grandparents about the “giant” they met at school that day.
I hope that it started a conversation about how sometimes girls ARE bigger than boys.
How it isn’t a bad thing to look different. How being tall or big can be a wonderful thing.
Maybe one of those girls will grow up to be taller “bigger than all the boys,” just like me. Maybe she’ll remember back to her birthday party at her school, where she met someone that embraced being bigger than the boys.
Maybe she’ll throw the “supposed to” out the window and show everyone around her that there isn’t one way for a girl to look.
Whoever she is, I’m rooting for her.
