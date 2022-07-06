With less than 3 weeks until the 65th annual Hampshire County Fair opens, now is the time to be getting entries ready to enter.
The general public can exhibit in the Community Education Outreach Service categories or in the Crop barn. Categories and rules are detailed below.
Entries are due at the fairgrounds between 2 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. Exhibits must be picked up between 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
CEOS entries
Location: Homemakers Building
Sponsor: Hampshire County Continuing Educational Outreach Service (CEOS)
Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. daily
General rules
• All articles must be the handiwork of the exhibitor. Articles must have been completed within the last 2 years. Articles that have been previously exhibited are not eligible for competition.
• Each exhibitor is limited to 1 entry per class.
• When there is no competition, a ribbon may be given (if worthy) with corresponding money paid. If in a class no exhibits are worthy, neither ribbons nor prize money will be awarded. The decision of the judges is final.
• Ribbons and premium money are awarded — Blue $4, Red $3 and White $2.
• Fair officials will take every precaution for the safekeeping of exhibits after their arrival and arrangement in the building, but will not be responsible for any damage or loss that may occur.
• If exhibits are picked up prior to 6 p.m. Saturday premium money will be forfeited. Any exhibits left in the building after Saturday will forfeit premium money and must be picked up at the Hampshire County Extension Office.
Categories
Section 1 – Breads
One small loaf or 2 slices of bread on a paper plate covered with plastic wrap. Three rolls or muffins on a paper plate covered with plastic wrap.
1. Bread. 2. Biscuits. 3. Muffins. 4. Rolls – white yeast and cinnamon. 5. Juniors under 14.
Section 2 – Pies
1/6 slice of pie on paper plate covered with plastic wrap.
1. One crust. 2. One crust meringue pie. 3. Two crust. 4. Other. 5. Junior under 14.
Section 3 – Cakes
Must be homemade. Loaf cake – 1 piece; Layer cake – 1 wedge-shaped piece on paper plate covered with plastic wrap.
1. Cakes. 2. Cupcakes. 3. Decorated Cake (must display whole cake. 4. Other. 5. Junior under 14.
Section 4 – Candy
Must be homemade, 6 pieces covered with plastic wrap on a paper plate.
Section 5 – Cookies
Must be homemade, 4 cookies on a paper plate and covered with plastic wrap.
1. Cookies. 2. Brownies. 3. Bars. 4. Junior under 14.
Section 6 – Canned Goods
Guidelines for canning
1. Label jars (not on bottom) with contents of jar and date (please use permanent marker). Canning must have been canned August 2021-July 2022
2. Leave bands on for transporting items to the fair, however bands must be removed when presented for judging.
Fruits: 1. Apples. 2. Applesauce. 3. Blackberries. 4. Raspberries. 5. Huckleberries. 6. Strawberries. 7. Cherries. 8. Peaches. 9. Pears. 10. Plums.
Juices: 1. Grape. 2. Tomato. 3. Others.
Meats: 1. All.
Vegetables: 1. Green Beans. 2. Birdeye beans. 3. Lima beans. 4. Wax beans. 5. Beets. 6. Carrots. 7. Corn. 8. Mixed vegetables. 9. Peas. 10. Peppers. 11. Potatoes. 12. Rhubarb. 13. Sauerkraut. 14. Squash. 15. Sweet potatoes. 16. Red tomatoes. 17. Yellow tomatoes. 18. Other.
Pickles and relishes (standard canning jars with vacuum-type lids must be used.): 1. Chili sauce. 2. Chow chow. 3. Corn. 4. Pepper relish. 5. Bread and butter. 6. Dill. 7. Kosher. 8. Mixed. 9. Mustard. 10. Sour. 11. Sweet. 12. Onion. 13. Other.
Jams, Jellies, Preserves, Marmalades, and Misc.
Butters – Fruit pulps cooked to semi-solid state: 1. Apple. 2. Grape. 3. Peach. 4. Pear. 5. Plum. 6. Other.
Jams – Almost holds its shape, but not jelly-firm. Made from crushed or ground fruit: 1. Blackberry. 2. Raspberry. 3. Strawberry. 4. Huckleberry. 5. Cherry. 6. Other.
Jellies – clear jellied fruit juice: 1. Blackberry. 2. Cherry. 3. Grape. 4. Huckleberry. 5. Peach. 6. Plum. 7. Raspberry. 8. Strawberry. 9. Apple. 10. Pepper.
Marmalades – jelly with small pieces of citrus fruit distributed throughout.
Preserves – whole fruits or large pieces of fruit in a thick syrup, slightly jellied: 1. Blackberry. 2. Cherry. 3. Grape. 4. Huckleberry. 5. Peach. 6. Plum. 7. Raspberry. 8. Strawberry.
Section 7 – Needlework
Crocheting: 1. Household items. 2. Baby Articles. 3. Dolls. 4. Toys. 5. Clothing Garments. 6. Other. 7. Junior under 14.
Embroidery: 1. Aprons. 2. Crewel. 3. Doilies. 4. Pillows. 5. Candle-wicking. 6. Needlepoint. 7. Cross stitch. 8. Other. 9. Junior under 14.
Knitting: 1. Kitchen accessories. 2. Clothing garments. 3. Other. 4. Junior under 14.
Needlepoint
Quilting: 1. Applique quilt. 2. Embroidery. 3. Candle-wicking. 4. Patch work or pieced. 5. Machine-stitched. 6. 0ther. 7. Junior under 14.
Sewing: 1. Clothing garments. 2. Household items. 3. Toys.4. Christmas tree skirts. 5. Christmas stockings. 6. Purse/tote bag. 7. Other. 8. Junior under 14.
Weaving: 1. Pot holders. 2. Rugs. 3. Stoles. 4. Other. 5. Junior under 14.
Section 8 – Arts
Painting must be original art. No paint-by-numbers or coloring-book pages will be accepted.
1. Acrylic Painting. 2. Charcoal sketching. 3. Oil painting. 4. Pencil sketching. 5. Watercolor. 6. Junior under 14.
Section 9 – Crafts
1. Woodwork. 2. Pottery. 3. Rugs. 4. String/wire art. 5. Tole painting. 6. Wood burning. 7. Leather. 8. Basket handmade/decorated. 9. Centerpiece. 10. Plastic craft. 11. Dolls. 12. Candles. 13. Stained glass. 14. Hand-crafted jewelry. 15. Wreaths. 16. Ceramics. 17. Others. 18. Junior under 14.
Section 10 – Paper Crafts
1. Greeting cards. 2. Rubber stamp art. 3. Quilling. 4. Origami. 5. Papier mache. 6. Handmade paper. 7. Scrapbook – must be 3 or more pages.
Section 11 – Amateur photography
(Note class changes)
Each exhibit will be limited to one entry in each class (there are 7 classes, so no more than 7 photos per exhibitor). Judging will be done by the usual standards of subject matter, composition and photographic excellence. Composition and exposure must be the work of the exhibitor, except that the developing and finishing may be done by anyone.
Photos can be either color or black-and-white.
Photos must be in solid black frames. No decorative frames will be accepted.
Classes
1. Scenic – Landscapes, seascapes, architectural and industrial scenes or any scene that has a fundamental unit of design.
2. People – Adults, children, babies, portraits and characters studies or entire figures alone or in a group where the main subject is the person(s) rather than the environment.
3. Candid – not posed, informal.
4. Nature – Any subject found in nature, plants or flowers, close-ups, etc.
5. Still life – Tabletop photography, flowers, etc. Subject matter must be arranged by the photographer.
6. Animals – Any animal(s) including pets, livestock, zoo, marine) in a natural setting.
7. Experimental
Sections 12 – Flowers
Exhibitors must furnish all containers. Plants should be groomed – remove dirt, dead foliage and dead flowers.
Display: A group of flowers from 5 to 10 blooms to create an attractive effect but not a decided arrangement.
Potted Plants
Specimens: Single bloom, cluster, spike or spray. Flower only is judged, not container.
Arrangement: Consists of all fresh plant material. Container or display base will be judged, also.
Garden scarecrows contest
Help our farmers scare off the crows in their gardens. Create the cutest, meanest or scariest you can in the Garden scarecrow contest.
• Scarecrow specifications: Height 3 to 6 feet. Arm span is not to exceed 4 feet including accessories.
• Scarecrow must be secured to or combined with a 6-foot pointed stake and a 5-gallon bucket with sand for standing your scarecrow while on display.
• Scarecrow is to be traditional farm or garden variety made of hay, straw or other natural materials. A pumpkin, melon or traditional head may be used, but must be securely fastened to the scarecrow’s body. If material is used, faces may be painted, sewn or drawn on burlap, cotton or muslin mat.
• Clothing for scarecrow should be traditional with optional hat, gloves and shoes.
• Only one exhibit per person
Prizes: 1st $25, 2nd $15 and 3rd $10.
Crop entries
Location: Crops Building
Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. daily
General rules
• Exhibits that do not conform to rules will be disqualified.
• All exhibits must have been grown by exhibitor and should be labeled as to cultivar or variety.
• Fair officials will take every precaution for the safekeeping of exhibits after their arrival and arrangement in the building, but will not be responsible for any damage or loss that may occur.
• Examples that have spoiled due to heat will be tossed out as the week progresses.
• All horticulture classes are open to any amateur grower. Commercial exhibitors not eligible.
• Potted plants must have been in possession of exhibitor 3 or more months prior to show. Saucers must be provided by the exhibitor.
• Containers for cut specimens will be furnished by the fair. Wedging is permitted.
• Only 1 plant per container unless otherwise noted.
• Plants should be groomed before exhibiting. Remove dead foliage and spent flowers.
• Exhibits in poor condition will not be accepted.
• Horticulture definitions: A stalk is the stem of the plant; A spike is a lengthened flower cluster (gladiolus); A spray is a main stem with side branches and blooms on all sides.
• Ribbons and premium money will be awarded as follows: Blue $4, Red $3 and White $2. Best in show for each division or subdivision will be awarded. $5 will be paid to best-in-show winners.
• Only 1 entry per exhibitor per class will be judged and awarded premium money. Multiple entries of the same class will be welcomed as display-only exhibits. For organizational purposes the exhibit list is organized by department, division, subdivision (in some cases), and class. Department IV contains 6 divisions; Division 1, African violets, contains 2 classes, standard and miniature. Example: participants may enter both a standard and a miniature African violet for the purposes of judging and a premium award, but they may not enter more than one of either.
• Exhibitors must deliver their entries themselves except that husbands and wives may enter exhibits for one another and parents, guardians and grandparents may enter exhibits for junior exhibitors.
Horticulture exhibits are judged for horticulture perfection, not just for size or age.
• Exhibits and any premium money must be picked between 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
• Commercial exhibits are also wanted. Call the Hampshire County Extension office at 304-822-5013.
Department II Amateur flower show
Division 1 – African Violets
1. African violet, standard, any color (variegated or bicolor) single, semi-double or double. 2. African violet, miniature, any color, single, semi-double or double.
Division 2 – Potted Plants
Foliage not to exceed 24 inches high and 20 inches wide. Pot not to exceed 10 inches in diameter (except classes 22 and 42).
3. Begonia, tuberous, any variety. 4. Begonia, wax, single or double, any color. 5. Bonsai. 6. Cactus, any variety. 7. Coleus, any variety. 8. Geranium, standard, any variety. 9. Geranium, ivy, any color. 10. Impatiens, standard, single or double, any color. 11. Impatiens, new guinea, any color. 12. Peperomia. 13. Houseplant, any variety. 14. Succulents, any variety except cactus. 15. Any large houseplant, container and plant size unlimited. 16. Topiary, any variety. 17. Gloxinia, any color.
Division 3 – Cut specimen
All specimens exhibited must have foliage
18. Ageratum, 3 stalks. 19. Dahlia, standard, single, 1 bloom. 20. Dahlia, cactus, semi cactus, or miniature. 21. Daisy, any variety. 22. Dusty Miller, 1 stalk. 23. Gaillardia, same color. 24. Gerbera Daisy, 1 bloom. 25. Gladioli, 1 stem. 26. Gloriosa Daisy, same color. 27. Lisianthus. 28. Marigold, any variety, any color, 1 bloom. 29. Marigold, French, 1 spray, should have 3 blooms but not more than 5 blooms. 30. Petunia, any variety. 31. Rudbeckia (Black-eyed Susan). 32. Salvia, any variety. 33. Shasta daisy, any variety. 34. Snapdragon, any color, 1 spike. 35. Snapdragon, same color, 3 spikes. 36. Statice, any color. 37. Strawflowers, same color. 38. Large Sunflower. Seed head diameter 8 inches or larger (must be fresh cut, live specimen, dried flowers will not be accepted). 39. Sunflower. Seed head diameter less than 8: (must be fresh cut, live specimen, dried flowers will not be accepted. 40. Yarrow, 1 stalk. 41. Zinnia, any variety. 42. Any other cut flower.
Division 4 – Roses
Roses should be one-half to three-fourths open. A spray must contain 2 or more blooms.
43. Hybrid Tea, Grandiflora, or Floribunda, any color, 1 bloom. 44. Hybrid Tea, Grandiflora, or Floribunda, any color, 1 spray. 45. Miniature, any color, 1 bloom. 46. Miniature, any color, 1 spray. 47. Shrub Rose, any color, 1 bloom. 48. Shrub Rose, any color, 1 spray. 49. Climber, any color, 1 bloom. 50. Climber, any color, 1 spray.
Division 5 – Hanging Plants
(Container not to exceed 12 inches diameter, length of hanger pot not to exceed 36 inches. Plants must have been grown together at least 6 weeks).
51. Flowering plants. 52. Ferns. 53. Spider plants. 54. Other.
Division 6 – Arrangements
55. Miniature arrangement (not to exceed 5 inches in all dimensions including container). May be fresh or dried. 56. Centerpiece arrangement of fresh flowers and foliage. (Total height not to exceed 12 inches). 57. Arrangement for side table using any or all of the following: dried flower foliage, seed pods or cones. 58. Arrangement of all fresh plant material, featuring driftwood or weathered wood as an accessory. Height not to exceed 15 inches. 59. Holiday arrangement. 60. Corsage of fresh material. 61. Other arrangements – natural material. 62. Wreaths – all natural materials. 63. Mixed arrangement of fresh wild flowers. 64. Patio Pots.
Department III – Farm products
Division 1 – Hay
1. Legume, 1/4-1/2 bale. 2. Legume Grass Mixture, 1/4-1/2 bale. 3. Cool Season, 1/4-1/2 bale. 4. Warm Season Grass, 1/4-1/2 bale. 5. Any Other, 1/4-1/2 bale.
Division 2 – Potatoes
Do not wash, brush lightly
6. Russet (5). 7. Red (5). 8. White (5). 9. Yellow (5). 10. Sweet (5). 11. Specialty/other (5).
Division 3 – Fruit
12. Apples (5). 13. Peaches (5). 14. Pears (5). 15. Grapes (pint). 16. Any other.
Division 4 – Vegetables
A) Legumes (beans and peas): 17. Beans, green (12). 18. Beans, fresh shell (12). 19. Beans, dried/soup (12). 20. Peas, snap (12). 21. Peas, shell (12).
B) Root Vegetables: 22. Beets (5). 23. Carrots (5). 24. Radishes (5). 25. Rutabagas (5). 26. Turnips (5). 27. Other (salsify, celeriac, scorzonera, parsnips, horseradish, etc.) (5).
C) Brassicas: 28. Broccoli (1 head). 29. Brussels sprouts (6). 30. Cabbage, round head (1). 31. Cabbage, other (1). 32. Cauliflower head (1). 33. Kohlrabi (3).
D) Leafy Greens (exhibit 1 bunch weighing between 1/2 and 1 pound): 34. Collards (1 bunch weighing 1/2 to 1 lb.). 35. Lettuce, leaf (1 bunch weighing 1/2 to 1 lb.). 36. Lettuce, head (1). 37. Spinach (1 bunch weighing 1/2 to 1 lb.). 38. Swiss Chard (1 bunch weighing 1/2 to 1 lb.). 39. Other.
E) Alliums: 40. Garlic (5 bulbs). 41. Leeks (5). 42. Onions, green (5). 43. Onions, red (5). 44. Onions, white (5). 45. Onions, yellow (5).
F) Peppers: 46. Peppers, bell (green) (5). 47. Peppers, bell, (colored) (5). 48. Peppers, sweet (non-bell) (5). 49. Peppers, hot (banana) (5). 50. Peppers, hot (jalapeno) (5). 51. Peppers, hot (chili) (5). 52. Peppers, hot (other) (5).
G) Tomatoes: 53. Tomatoes, paste type (5). 54. Tomatoes, slicer (5). 55. Tomatoes, grape/cherry (1 pint). 56. Tomatoes, specialty/all other.
H) Cucurbits: 57. Squash, summer, green, zucchini (1). 58. Squash, summer, yellow, crookneck (1). 59. Squash, winter (non-pumpkin) (1). 60. Pumpkins (1). 61. Cucumbers, pickling (1). 62. Cucumbers, slicing (1). 63. Gourds, large (1). 64. Gourds, small (1). 65. Watermelon (1). 66. Cantaloupe (1). 67. Other (1).
I) Sweet Corn (ears must be husked): 68. Yellow (5). 69. White (5). 70. Bi-color (5).
J) Others: 71. Eggplant (1). 72. Okra (6). 73. Rhubarb (1 bunch weighing 1/2 to 1 lb.). 74. Celery (1 head). 75. Mixed vegetable display. 76. Any other vegetable.
Division 5 – Herbs
Exhibit at least 3 blooms or 3 spikes with leaves for flowering herbs or 3 stalks or roots for others.
A) Culinary herbs and roots; 77. Basil. 78. Chives. 79. Dill. 80. Parsley. 81. Thyme. 82. Other.
B) Specialty herbs and roots; 83. Chamomile. 84. Echinacea. 85. Lemon Balm. 86. Mints. 87. Burdock. 88. Other.
Division 6 – Syrups and Honey
Exhibit should be a single 1-pound glass jar.
89. Honey. 90. Maple syrup. 91. Other tree syrup. 92. Sweet sorghum.
Division 7 – Field Corn
93. Corn, 5 ears, husked. 94. Ensilage corn, 5 stalks. 95. Corn for grain, 5 stalks. 96. Decorative corn, 5 ears.
ivision 8 – Grains
97. Wheat, half gallon. 98. Oats, half gallon. 99. Rye, half gallon. 100. Barley, half gallon.
Division 9 – Eggs
101. Dozen eggs, Brown. 102. Dozen eggs, white. 103. Dozen eggs, other.
Division 10 – Largest Specimen
Entries in this section will be judged on size alone. Quality will not be considered. Items are of general interest to visitors only and are not for the purpose of encouraging production of oversize, poor quality products.
104. Apple. 105. Cabbage. 106. Peach. 107. Pepper. 108. Potato. 109. Pumpkin. 110. Squash, summer. 111. Squash, winter. 112. Sunflower, head. 113. Sunflower, tallest. 114. Tallest Stalk of Corn. 115. Tomato. 116. Any other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.