When I was growing up, there were 8 people at the dinner table most of the time: my parents, my grandparents, my 3 brothers and little old me.
That’s a lot of people at a dinner table on a daily basis, but it was hardly a free-for-all. Grandpap wouldn’t let my brother Ian sprawl out on the table, jabbing his elbows with a fork when he took up too much space.
And make no mistake: there were rules.
For example, there was to be no singing at the table.
“Singing at the table leads to shenanigans,” my mom says defensively when we laugh about the unfairness of this rule now. “It’s a fine line between shenanigans and bedlam.”
There were to be no hats at the table, which resulted in lots of admirable hat-head. My dad used to always take off his hat and ask us, “how’s my hair?”
It was always beauteous.
The table always had to be set according to Grandpap’s standards. He’d even go along behind you and adjust your work if he thought it wasn’t up to snuff.
Matt, my little brother, would always (and I do mean ALWAYS) happen to be wearing a white shirt on a night where we’d have something with a red sauce.
Spaghetti? Lasagna? Chili?
White shirt, without fail.
This meander down Memory Lane does have a point, I promise you. Over on the Homespun page, there are some fabulous tips and reasons as to why dining as a family is so important, and I’d just like to offer my 2 cents.
Dining together as a family means learning how to keep your elbows tucked in.
Dining together means that if we were hunched over our plates, my mom would threaten to put out plates on the ground so we could eat off of it like a dog.
Full disclosure: that never happened, but the threat of it was enough. I will say, remembering that one makes my brothers and I absolutely cackle these days.
There’s really nothing that can replace shared dinnertime experiences. There’s truly no substitute.
Dining together (at least in the Grosskopf household) means that if one person starts laughing about something they shouldn’t, it’s just a matter of time before it sets everyone else at the table off, even my mom.
My dad seems to be the only one who can remain stoic in the face of suppressed giggling, which, I might just add, seems to be an immense feat of strength and fortitude. An ability that I certainly did not inherit.
I feel like the amount of character-building that comes from eating together as a family is through the roof. When we got a little older and had various sports practices that ran through dinnertime, or Faith Formation classes that caused us to all eat at different times, those together-as-a-family moments happened a little less frequently, which made them all the more valuable as time went on.
Now, Grandma and Grandpap are gone. My brother Nate and I moved out, Ian and Matt are both at school and therefore not home that often and it’s just Mom and Dad at the dinner table these days.
There aren’t any placemats with the U.S. Presidents listed on them, the bulletin board with our youthful construction paper artwork is gone and the table is a little emptier, but the formative years spent at that dinner table aren’t ever going to go away.
Character-building, you know. It comes highly recommended. ❏
