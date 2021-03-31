It’s spring in West Virginia.
As the weather warms it’s normal to have more energy and feel better overall. It is a great time to go outside to enjoy what spring in West Virginia has to offer.
Trees and flowers are in bloom, kids are playing outside and birds are singing. Join in the fun. Here are a few ideas for you to become more healthy and fit during the coming spring and summer. As you complete most or all of these activities, be sure to reward yourself with something that motivates you.
- Stop and smell the flowers
- Try a new healthy recipe
- Try a new fruit or vegetable
- Enjoy a trail in a state park
- Plant a garden
- Plant an herb garden
- Spend less time in front of a TV and other electronic screens
- Track the miles you have walked
- Drink more water and less sweetened drinks
- Be physically active 30 minutes most days of the week
- Do yard work
- Engage in spring cleaning around the house
- Volunteer in your community
- Eat breakfast
- Go for a walk
- Go for a bike ride
- Play a sport
Spring Harvest Salad
- 5 cups torn spring leaf lettuce
- 2-1/2 cups spinach leaves
- 1-1/2 cups sliced strawberries
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
Dressing
- 4 tsp. lemon juice
- 2-1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1-1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup feta cheese crumbles
- 1/2 cup unsalted sliced almonds
Combine leaf lettuce and spinach leaves with sliced strawberries, blueberries and green onion in a large salad bowl. Prepare dressing by whisking together the lemon juice, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey and salt. Pour over lettuce mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle salad with feta cheese and sliced almonds. Serve immediately.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Asian Asparagus Salad
- 1 pound fresh asparagus
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce
- 2 tsp. sugar or artificial sweetener
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. sesame seeds
Snap off and discard the root ends of the asparagus. Wash remaining stalks thoroughly.
Slice stalks into 1-1/2-inch lengths on the diagonal. Blanch asparagus for 1-3 minutes in boiling water, until bright green in color. Cool immediately under cold water and drain.
Combine soy sauce, sugar, olive oil, and sesame seeds in a small glass bowl. Mix dressing until sugar is dissolved. In a gallon zip-seal bag, add asparagus and dressing. Turn bag to coat asparagus with dressing and chill in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Turn bag again and chill for an additional 15 minutes before serving.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Lemon Blueberry Bread
- 1/3 cup melted butter
- 1 cup white sugar
- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 Tbsp. grated lemon peel
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 cup white sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan. In a mixing bowl, beat together butter, 1 cup sugar, juice and eggs. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; stir into egg mixture alternately with milk.
Fold in lemon peel and blueberries. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of loaf comes out clean. Cool bread in pan for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine lemon juice and 1/4 cup sugar in small bowl. Remove bread from pan and drizzle with glaze. Cool on wire rack.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Hot Potato Salad
- 7 c. boiled red potatoes, skins on
- 2 Tbsp. oil
- 1 medium onion
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- 6 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1/2 c. cream
Boil potatoes in skins until tender. Cool slightly and cut into bite-sized pieces. Heat the oil, and add the chopped onion and cook until soft and lightly browned. Add potatoes, pepper, salt, sugar and vinegar.
Simmer for 5 minutes on low. Season to taste. Add cream and simmer until ready to serve. This reheats well and tastes better the longer it simmers. For serving purposes, place in a preheated slow cooker on low to keep warm.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Mint Lemonade
- 5-6 large lemons for 1 c. of juice
- 1/3 c. mint leaves
- 3/4 c. sugar
- 8 c. water
Cut lemons and squeeze juice over strainer into liquid measuring cup. Add mint leaves and 1/4 cup sugar to pitcher and mash together with wooden spoon. Once mashed, add the lemon juice to the pitcher and stir until sugar is dissolved.
Pour in water. Add remaining sugar and stir until dissolved. Refrigerate for at least two hours. Strain before serving if desired.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Garlic Rosemary Balsamic Roasted Pork Tenderloin
- 2 lb. boneless pork tenderloin
- 1/4 c. olive oil
- 3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 10 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1/2 c. fresh rosemary leaves
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- Ground pepper to taste
2 lb. small red potatoes, washed and quartered
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a 9- by-13-inch pan with cooking spray; place pork loin in pan and set aside. In a food processor, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic cloves, rosemary leaves, salt and pepper; process for 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened and the consistency of paste.
Spread 3/4 of the rub on all sides of the meat. Place in oven and cook for 10 minutes. Turn half way through cooking for even browning. In the meantime, prepare the potatoes by combining them with the remaining rub. Remove pan from oven; reduce the heat to 350 degrees.
Place prepared potatoes around the tenderloin. Put back in the oven and continue to cook for 45 minutes or until cooked through and potatoes are tender. Pork is done cooking when internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes. Transfer roast to a cutting board; slice and serve with potatoes.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Cilantro Lime Steak Fajitas
Cilantro Lime Marinade
- 1 c. cilantro, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. dried onions
- 3 limes zest and juice
Fajitas
- 1-1/2 lb. flank steak, trimmed
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 medium red onion, sliced
- 3 bell peppers, sliced
Seasoning for Vegetables
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
To make the marinade, add cilantro, garlic, onions and olive oil to a bowl. Zest the limes, squeeze juice into mix and whisk together.
Add the steak to a zip-top plastic bag, pour the cilantro mix over the steak and seal the bag. Turn the bag repeatedly to make sure the steak is covered evenly with marinade. Place in refrigerator to marinate for at least an hour.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Take meat out of refrigerator 30 minutes prior to cooking. Slice onions and pepper and add to a bowl with all the vegetable seasoning; mix well.
Using a large sheet pan, lay the steak in the middle and spread vegetables around the beef. Cook for 13 minutes, then broil on high for 2 minutes. After broiling, remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing. When slicing, cut against the grain.
Serve with whole-grain tortillas and your favorite fajita toppings.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Sausage, Potatoes and Cheese Breakfast Bake
- 16 oz. hash browns, fresh or frozen (defrosted)
- Salt (optional)
- 12 oz. breakfast sausage links, cut into chunks (or chopped ham)
- 1/2 c. onion, chopped
- 1/2 c. red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 c. Colby-Jack or cheddar cheese (low-fat or fat-free), shredded
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk, fat-free or low-fat
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Thaw hash browns in a microwave oven if needed. Cut links into small pieces, then brown sausage in a frying pan. Add onion and pepper to the pan and saute until softened. Set aside.
Spray a 9-by-9-inch casserole dish. Spread half of the hash browns in the pan. If desired, sprinkle potatoes lightly with salt. Top the potatoes with half of the sausage, onion and pepper mixture. Top with 1 cup of shredded cheese.
Repeat layers. Sprinkle the top with remaining cheese. Whisk together eggs, milk and seasonings. Pour egg mixture over the layers and swirl gently to penetrate layers. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until eggs are set.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
