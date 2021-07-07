Revival begins Monday at Malick
Seven speakers over 6 nights will highlight a revival that runs next Monday through Saturday, July 12-17, at the Malick Church, 175 Hoy Road, north of Augusta.
Services will begin at 7 p.m. nightly, with special music each night.
The lineup includes Pastor Eddie Sainvil with Alex Sowers, Pastor Steve Landis, Pastor Josh Miller, Pastor Denzil Davis, Pastor Tony Baker and Pastor David Ziler.
For more information, call 304-359-0652.
Fairview fundraiser this weekend
Fairview Lutheran Church, located just over the Virginia line east of Capon Bridge, will have an indoor yard and bake sale this weekend.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Friday and again Saturday, July 9 and 10. Country ham sandwiches will be sold along with all types of baked items. The yard sale has a huge selection of items.
Women for Christ set meeting
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Cumberland Country Club. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268, Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414.
