On Friday last week, a Dark Sky Night event was held at Slanesville Garden featuring local experts, Red Henry and Rick Pegg, who educated guests on how to view the nighttime skies. There were 5 telescopes set up ranging from 70mm to 14” in size that guests could use to gaze at the 1st-quarter moon. In addition a moth sheet was on hand that drew a crowd of insects including fireflies, moths and stoneflys. Free glow sticks were handed out as guests went from station to station to learn more about the cool dark skies over Hampshire County. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.