A joint community Thanksgiving service was held at the Capon Bridge Christian Church on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. Members from various denominations enjoyed the service presented by pastors John and Alanna. One of the highlights of the evening was the piano solo “Amazing Grace” performed by Mary Anne Robinson. Last year, no service was held due to the Covid virus.
We enjoyed a family Thanksgiving meal at the home of my sister Joyce. Lots of great family dishes graced the table, and we did our best to enjoy each dish. Turkey with all the trimmings, braised pork, salads, comfort dishes like macaroni and cheese and other family favorites were present on the table, followed by desserts we were too full to devour. Those present were Carol Fultz, Don Clise, Julie and Bobby Greene, Joyce Oates, Rick Ark, Brenda and Gerald Hiett, Adam Hiett, Rachel Hiett and Robert Frazier, Mary Boone and Gary Hahn. We had a great afternoon sharing food and thanks.
The Yellow Spring/High View area was deeply saddened by the sudden death of Todd Spaid. Sympathy is extended to his family and friends. Deaths which occur around a holiday are especially painful. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
One of the things I most enjoy about the coming Christmas is the gathering of the greens for wreath making. I prefer to visit the woods on our property, cutting cedar, white pine and boxwood for the wreaths. A neighbor, Anthony Wolford, has always been very generous with his holly bushes and they are magnificent this year. Thank you, Anthony. A large wreath now hangs on the door at Capon Chapel. Angels flutter at the windows and a decorated tree stands tall and proud inside. A lighted garland drapes the cemetery fence to help us remember those who rest there.
On Christmas Eve, we will gather to celebrate the birth of Christ. Sunday, we lit the 1st purple candle of Hope to recognize the 1st Sunday of Advent. The 2nd purple candle of Peace will be lit on the 2nd Sunday of Advent, followed by the pink candle of Joy for the 3rd Sunday of Advent. The 3rd purple candle stands for love and the white Christ candle will be lit on Christmas Eve for the birth of Christ. Remember the reason for the season.
