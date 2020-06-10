How well do you know Hampshire County? Take this quick quiz to test your knowledge.
Review Sports Editor Nick Carroll has again been exploring Hampshire County's 645 square miles with his weimeraner, Nittany the Pooch.
Can you identify all 11 places where Nick photographed Nittany? If you're truly fearless, ignore the clues.
Check you answers with the key, and then check the scale to see how Hampshire-savvy you rate.
The answers:
- Indian Mound Cemetery
- Whipple Truss Bridge
- Springfield Ruritan Park
- House of the Setting Sun
- The Trojan Media studio at HHS
- Valley View Greenhouse
- Pin Oak Fountain
- Rannells Field at HHS
- Capon Springs Resort
- Avalon Resort in Paw Paw
- The Brill Octagon House
How did you do?
0-1 right: Tourist
2-3 right: Move-in
4-5 right: Weekender
6-7 right: Transplant
8-11 right: Native
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.