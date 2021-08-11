In previous articles, we’ve seen how the church is the gathered people of God. It’s not a building, but the people, that makes up the church.
The people of God also have a purpose for being in the world. They are brought together for worship, nurture, and to be a witness of grace. All of this is a reminder that the church is a necessary part of the world God has given us.
Without the church, the people of God would have no place to worship corporately, and the world would have no place to find the truth of God’s Word.
In Colossians Chapter 1, Paul describes his ministry to the church by speaking of his call to reveal the work of Christ. The church is called to the same ministry in the world today. Teaching the truth of the gospel, Jesus Christ came to save sinners, is the work given to the church today.
The church is a place for sinners who have been saved from the wrath of God. These sinners, though imperfect, are now striving to live in obedience.
Of course, they will never do this perfectly. Sinful desires will continue to plague believers and unbelievers alike until Christ returns. But even though sin remains, good churches are ministering the Word of God in the world.
If you’re looking for a good church, don’t look for perfection. Any church that seeks to save sinners will also know that they are sinners too. And anywhere there are sinners, there will be struggles with sin. Instead of looking for perfection, measure a church against the standard of scripture.
Do they preach the Word of God? Do they faithfully administer the sacraments? Do they lovingly exercise church discipline?
The gathered people of God will not look perfect, but they will be working to allow the Holy Spirit to sanctify them in the truth so they can love God and neighbor. The church itself is being perfected.
What’s surprising is that even with all the imperfections found in the people of God, the Lord has still chosen to deposit the means of grace in the local church.
To make all this possible, God has deposited the means of grace with the local church. Maybe you’ve never heard that term before. The means of grace are the preaching of the Word, prayer and the sacraments. These are 3 parts of the church’s ministry, which allow the gospel to go forth with power.
God gave the means of grace to the corporate body of Christ, not to individuals. Yes, the body ministers these means of grace imperfectly, but that’s OK. The power is not inherently in the church members but in God, who gives us His Word.
So when you need the nurture of the Word of God, or you need to find the means of grace, look to your local church. It will not look perfect, but the power of God will be there. And that’s one reason the church is necessary.
