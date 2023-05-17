WINCHESTER — At its annual meeting last week at Winchester Medical Center (WMC), members of the Valley Health Corporation were updated on the health system’s clinical recognitions, finances, community health initiatives and technology upgrades – and it was revealed that the Winchester facility once again earned “A” grades for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group.  

Valley Health’s Corporation is composed of regional leaders representing business, education, healthcare, government and community service who provide valuable oversight and engagement to the nonprofit system’s Board of Trustees and leadership team. 

