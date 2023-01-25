ROMNEY — There’s a new way for the Romney community to raise funds for the town barn’s stabilization, repair and restoration, and it involves a can-do attitude.
ROMNEY — There’s a new way for the Romney community to raise funds for the town barn’s stabilization, repair and restoration, and it involves a can-do attitude.
With extra emphasis on “can.”
There’s a little shed on 80 West Gravel Lane in Romney that is the staging area for collecting aluminum cans, which can then be spun into dollar signs for the barn restoration project.
Save the Barn committee leader Patty Anderson said that so far, $140 has been raised just through the collection of these cans.
The money will go toward the stabilization and restoration process, she said, whether it’s helping with the barn structure itself or the small outbuilding that needs restored as well. Any funds the group can bring in will help.
The entire property is in pretty rough shape; the committee held several fundraisers during 2022 to bring in money to set toward the project. In November, the group received a grant from the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia for $60,000, which will go a long way in their goal to get the barn stabilized and restored for community use.
Folks interested in dropping off their aluminum cans can bring them to the shed on West Gravel Lane – near the fire hall – and leave the cans outside. They’ll be collected and brought inside the shed.
Cans should be washed out and if a can has a label, it should be removed.
