The weather cleared on Sunday, Aug. 22, not too hot and no rain for the annual family reunion picnic hosted by Ray and Marie Spaid at their home on Christian Church Road. There were over 60 relatives in attendance for an afternoon of good food, including homemade ice cream, door prizes and guessing games and fellowship with relatives, some we had not seen for 2 years because of the Covid pandemic. The family thanks Ray and Marie for all of the work and planning they do for this event.
Bethel UMC will hold their annual ice cream social on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. Join them for an evening of fellowship with homemade ice cream, hot dogs and desserts. The evening will also feature an auction.
The annual yard/soup/bake sale at the Timber Ridge Christian Church is being planned. The members will meet at the church on Sept. 9 to make the soup. The doors will open at 8 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday, the 10th and 11th. If you have any donations for the sale, contact Harry Spaid at 304-856-2816 to make arrangements.
The Capon Springs Fire and Rescue will hold their 7th annual Fall Bash on Sept. 18. Doors open at noon, with drawings beginning at 1 p.m. Your ticket entitles you to enter in all drawings and free food. There will be additional drawings for guns and money on the day of the Bash.
Don’t forget: school opened on the 23rd. Watch for children waiting for and boarding the bus on the roadside.
Happy birthday wishes to Elizabeth Wingfield, Aug. 28; Henry Smith, Aug. 30; Alan Brill, Sept. 4; Emma VanDerLinden, Sept. 5; Yvonne Hopper, Sept. 6; and Phyllis Bishop, Sept. 8.
