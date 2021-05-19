Community Pentecost service Sunday
Community Pentecost Sunday worship will be held at 3 p.m. this Sunday, May 23, at the Romney Fire Hall parking lot.
The Rev. Jim Mou, the pastor at Romney Assembly of God, will deliver the message. The service is sponsored by the Romney Christian Ministerial Association.
Memorial service Sunday
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church on Christian Church Road near Capon Bridge will hold the annual Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Pastor Alanna McGuinn will bring the message. Masks and social distancing guidelines are required. Memorial contributions may be mailed to Capon Chapel Cemetery, c/o Brenda Hiett, 2879 Christian Church Road, High View, WV 26808
Green Lane Memorial May 30
Green Lane Cemetery association will hold its Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. Sunday May 30.
The Rev. Larry Veach will bring the message. In case of rain the service will be held at Delray Christian Church.
Memorial Day service on May 31
Forest Glen United Methodist Church will hold its Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31.
Forest Glen Church is on the Green Spring Valley Road about a mile south of Green Spring.
Presbyterians resume in-person worship
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Chapel have resumed indoor worship.
Worship is held at St. Luke’s Chapel, on River Road, at 9 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Sundays. At the Romney church on Rosemary Lane, service begins at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
Covid measures, including masks and social distancing are still in place. Town Church services are also available online. Call the church office at 304-822-5083 for more information.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
