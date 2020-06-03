I had a recent visit to a nearby medical facility and walking through the front door I made sure to put my mask on.
It was the right decision because every other person in the place, except one that I saw, was wearing what has now become an apparent mandatory dress code.
As I sat there waiting my turn to be called it felt almost like being in another country. People would walk by and nod, I would politely nod back and so it was – we had developed a new form of communication.
Interestingly enough it was even difficult to tell whether or not I knew the person behind the mask because everyone had that same blue or yellow appearance over their face. So again, I just tried to give a friendly nod so as not to make a fool of myself by thinking I was talking to someone I knew only to find out I didn’t know them at all.
That would have been embarrassing to say the least.
I didn’t sit there long before I was called for my appointment but it was long enough to get my mind to working at a speed that would have gotten me pulled over if I had been driving instead of thinking.
But I couldn’t help but think that wearing masks isn’t anything new at all. The only difference now is that the masks are visible.
Prior to this coronavirus thing, most of us wore masks everyday anyway. I guess you could call them masks or false faces but we wore them. They were likely the first thing we put on every morning before heading out the door to work or every Sunday as we were on our way to church.
Even if we were just going to drive the kids to school or run to the grocery store, we’d look in the mirror and make sure we had our masks on before heading out the door.
However, there was a big difference between the masks we always seemed to wear and those that are being worn now.
The most recent mask of choice covers up the nose and the mouth area, fitting just below the chin.
The previous masks we wore didn’t even really cover our faces at all. We wore them to cover up hurt, heartache, discouragement, disappointment, anger, abuse and the list can go on and on.
We didn’t want to walk into work and let everyone know that our lives weren’t good. We wanted them to think our lives were wonderful.
We surely didn’t want to walk into church and let people see the real us. If so, they may find out that the marriage isn’t perfect like everyone thinks or they would find out that there are scars and bruises in places where no one could see.
Yeah, people have been wearing masks for years – for decades, actually, forever.
The one thing folks haven’t really come to realize is that masks may hide our struggles and problems from others but God still has the ability to see right through them and see what’s really happening inside.
Call them what you will – masks, false faces, even facades, but they are all there for the purpose of hiding the real us.
Many people wear them. Many people wouldn’t admit they wear them. We want others to think we are in control and that we have things all together. Our ducks are in a row and strategies are in place. All is good.
But is it?
We can only be our real self once we become real with our self. The hard part in doing that is that we have to take our masks off and become vulnerable. That is not an easy corridor to walk down.
It’s scary. Sometimes it’s dark and its path is unsecured. We’re not ready to make that walk quite yet so we continue to put our mask on and attempt to keep everyone out.
Just remember, folks can’t become friends with the real us if we don’t let them know the real us. And the idea that we can actually hide anything from God is as false as the faces we wear. Well, it appears that the COVID-19 masks that so many are wearing are going to be here for a while.
The more familiar mask that we too often wear to cover up our issues, problems, weaknesses, etc., I would love to see those become obsolete.
That could happen if we all just had the ability to be ourselves and in the process, allow God to make us into His likeness on an ongoing basis.
