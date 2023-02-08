CHARLESTON — Last Thursday, the West Virginia Senate Health Committee passed a bill raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Mirroring national law changes on tobacco, bill SB 266 also includes prohibiting the sale of tobacco-derived products and alternative nicotine products, such as vape pens, until someone is 21.
The bill would also prohibit smoking in vehicles when there are passengers under the age of 16. The violation would be a secondary offense; drivers could be cited if they are pulled over for something else first.
The Center for Disease Control reports that West Virginia has the highest smoking rates of youth in the nation.
Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, a lung doctor, said he’d seen the harm that secondhand smoke can do to children.
“I’m a strong believer in personal freedom until my freedom bleeds over into someone else that becomes a public safety issue, a public health issue,” he said.
Takubo has tried to get a similar provision passed through the legislature before, but the plan has yet to receive final approval.
Health Committee Chairman Mike Maroney, also a medical doctor, agreed with Tabuko’s sentiments.
The bill, which does not currently discuss current 18-20-year-old smokers in detail, now makes its trip to the Senate Finance Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.