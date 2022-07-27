ROMNEY — Why a farm crawl? Long story short, I grew up in Hampshire County where my dad is a farmer, my granddads were farmers, my great-granddads were farmers and so on.
No one ever mentions the women, but they were farmers alongside their husbands. My daughter is a farmer, too.
The family tree indicates that she’s a 9th-generation Hampshire County farmer.
When I was a kid, I remember my dad, grandpap and uncle running the sawmill and cutting up trees from the mountain farm for lumber. My other grandad had chickens; he and grandma sold eggs.
He’d buy the chicks straight-run every spring; the surplus roosters were butchered for Sunday dinners. Both grandfathers had cows and pigs; my dad had both, plus sheep. Everyone gardened and canned. There were fruit and nut trees growing in the yards.
When my dad was a kid, his dad kept bees. We fished. We made ice cream. We butchered. Everyone hunted. Everyone cut wood for their woodstoves.
I almost forgot the apple butter; we still make it. Grandma still makes sauerkraut and lets it ferment in a large crock in the basement, weighted down with the plate and rock her mother used.
We even ate a groundhog once when I was a kid. My dad was upset because the groundhog ate all the broccoli out of the garden, so he said we were going to eat the broccoli one way or another.
True story.
The farms I write of are old family farms, some which have been broken up over time, mostly because of death, but luckily pieces of the original farms remain. There are stories, and farms, like this all over Hampshire County.
There are other stories, too. There are folks who have moved into the county from other places who made the choice to start a farm here. It can’t be easy moving into a place that’s as tightly knit as we are as a farming community here in Hampshire County, but farmers are cut from the same cloth. We’re kindred spirits.
I believe there’s always a mutual respect between farmers, no matter what they’re farming. When it comes down to it, we’re all battling the same things: weather, water – either too much, too little or it’s frozen – supply and demand, pests, disease, death, weeds, mud (hate the mud), the price of absolutely everything from fuel to feed to lumber.
Who knew that several areas would be pummeled by a terrible storm whose hail and winds decimated our countryside a few days before the Farm Crawl, a storm so severe that it spawned tornadoes in Hampshire County?
On the bright side, farmers experience growth and life, sunshine, fresh air, supporting their family and teaching the importance of hard work and sweet rewards. Farmers persevere, and thank the Lord they do.
The diversity of farms located in Hampshire County surprised me. Since starting the Farm Crawl project, I’ve visited farms that raise cows, pigs, sheep, goats and chickens, vegetables and fruits, eggs and baked goods, but did you know there is a mushroom farm here in Hampshire County?
There are herb farms, a hemp farm, a produce farmer who is also a trained Chef with his culinary arts degree, a butcher, handmade West Virginia brooms, a farming bug-eater, a school garden, a flower farm, and a 1-room schoolhouse with vintage farming equipment next door.
This entire venture is based upon my deep respect for — and the deep roots of — farming here in Hampshire County. I want to hear from our farmers and those who visited the farms.
Please, share your stories and your pictures on the Hampshire County Farm Crawl Facebook page. (And tag us using the hashtag #HampshireCountyFarmCrawl).
I want to thank our sponsors, local businesses who value local food, healthy communities, and our farms.
I’m also very pleased to announce that thanks to an educational grant from the Hampshire County Community Foundation, the Hampshire County CVB was able to purchase 150 farm-related books for every age from infant to adult, which are available at the Hampshire County Public Library and the Capon Bridge Public Library.
The last couple of years have been rough. Now more than ever, people want to know where their food is coming from.
It seems very idyllic to take a long drive to the country on a hot summer day and visit those people who make magic happen, and perhaps take home a little bit of that magic for themselves.
To those of us who live here, it may seem a little silly that anyone would be interested in something so commonplace to us. They’re right, though. It is magic.
