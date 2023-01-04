As I write this, it is a beautiful, warm, sunny afternoon with my outdoor thermometer registering 82 degrees with the sun on it. After last week’s frigid weather, it seems impossible. Christmas week was a deep freeze, which really slowed things down. I was one of the fortunate households that did not lose power. Many trees in the surrounding area were destroyed or damaged.
Capon Chapel held the annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service despite the extreme cold. Kristi Gruber led the service, and 17 hardy folks were there to enjoy it. Pastor Teresa Adams was still recovering from Covid-19.
We enjoyed spending Christmas Day with my extended family and friends. Oysters were the star of the family feast. Family gatherings with traditional food are really the heart of our Christmas.
I also enjoyed lunch at Main Street Cafe with my sisters and niece, Julie, to celebrate a birthday. I have stopped counting them.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends on the death of Dennis Lupton of Delray. Please pray for healing for them.
The Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge celebrated the new year by holding a joint service on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Central Church on Cooper Mountain. We were delighted to see Pastor Teresa back in the pulpit today. We have opened the door to a new year with a myriad of opportunities to explore
