Brenda Hiett

As I write this, it is a beautiful, warm, sunny afternoon with my outdoor thermometer registering 82 degrees with the sun on it. After last week’s frigid weather, it seems impossible. Christmas week was a deep freeze, which really slowed things down. I was one of the fortunate households that did not lose power. Many trees in the surrounding area were destroyed or damaged.

Capon Chapel held the annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service despite the extreme cold. Kristi Gruber led the service, and 17 hardy folks were there to enjoy it. Pastor Teresa Adams was still recovering from Covid-19.

