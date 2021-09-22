You guys ever watch The Bachelor on ABC?
It seems like these days I can’t get on any social media site AT ALL without being bombarded with information about this show, so we’re going to unpack this a little.
For people who don’t know, The Bachelor is, like, 1 guy who essentially is dating, like, 30 women at once (honestly, I don’t know if it’s ACTUALLY 30, but I’m going with it), and the point of the show is to follow him in his journey to “the one.”
Who, hopefully, is in the collection of 30 women that the producers gathered.
And, in order to be one of the 30, you have to audition.
When I was a freshman in college, lo those many years ago, my friend group was VERY into The Bachelor. I gave it my best shot at also being interested in the show, but the concept just seemed gross to me.
One man. Thirty women vying for his time and attention.
I mean, who do they think this guy is? Jesus?
As my old basketball coach used to say, “He puts his shorts on the same way you do.”
(Translation: even though he may look impressive, he ain’t all that.)
Anyway, back to the auditioning. My friend group thought it’d be really great for one of us to audition to be on the show.
It couldn’t be Nicole, because she was in a long-term relationship.
It couldn’t be Kaelee, because she was in a long-term relationship.
It couldn’t be Kiah, because she had a crush on a guy (which, shortly thereafter, would turn into a long-term relationship).
And then there was me.
Single, unencumbered, free as a bird. But also, of the mind that all men have cooties (they do) and that I shouldn’t have to compete for attention because, well, hello? Have you SEEN me?
(College Emma came with a large ego. It hasn’t changed much.)
Anyway, they really pushed me to audition for this dumb show, but it turns out you have to be 21. So Freshman Year Emma, a cool 19, wasn’t going to cut the muster.
Darn.
Every time I see an ad for The Bachelor, I think back to when I considered (briefly) applying. I mean, come on. Can you imagine? Imagine me in a lineup of 30 women, hoping and praying that some man in a corny tux “picks me”? No ma’am.
I Googled the application process last week, just to see. There’s a questionnaire.
Have I ever had a restraining order filed against me? Am I genuinely looking to get married? What happened to end my past relationships?
First of all, ABC, mind ya business.
And, of course, one of my favorite questions: describe your ideal mate in terms of physicality and personality.
The application doesn’t have NEARLY enough space under that question, let me just say.
The application also asks for anywhere from 5 to 15 photos, some close-ups and full body shots.
The more I look at the application, the more intrigued I am. I’m 24, after all. I’ve got some good photos (last weekend, my cousin and I took LOTS of photos wearing vintage fur, opera gloves and veils that belonged to long-dead relatives. I wonder if ABC wants those?), and I can answer the HECK out of a questionnaire.
And in any case, these shows always need either comic relief or a villain. Maybe I should shoot my shot and do the shenanigans that 19-year-old Emma wasn’t old enough to do.
Something to consider, I suppose, if I get desperate. ο
