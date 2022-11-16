Tearcoat Church pancake supper
Tearcoat Church is holding a pancake supper from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Family Life Center. The supper will feature pancakes, buckwheat cakes, sausage patties, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and more. Takeouts will be available.
The church is located on Route 50 east of Augusta. Questions, call 304-496-7841.
Benefit concert at Piedmont Presbyterian
Piedmont Presbyterian Church will go online with its annual Lights of Love Christmas Benefit Concert on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. The concert will be premiered online again this year at http://www.piedmontpresby.org instead of in the sanctuary. It will also be archived for later viewing.
Many local musicians hailing from Allegany, Garrett, Mineral and Hampshire Counties will be sharing their talents. Please watch the concert from the comfort of your own homes and enjoy an inspirational start to the Christmas season. Donations received will benefit Toys for Joy and Warm the Children. A tree will also be lit in honor and memory of loved ones. Donations can be sent to Piedmont Presbyterian Church at PO Box 51, Piedmont, WV 26750.
Community Thanksgiving service
The Romney Christian Ministerial Association is having a community Thanksgiving service on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 310 East Main Street. All are welcome.
Romney food pantry changes hours
The Romney Food Pantry will be closed the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas, from Dec. 26 until Dec. 31.
Romney UMC Thanksgiving dinner
Romney First United Methodist Church will hold their community Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24. Dinner will be served from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The dinner is open to everyone; please come join in the fellowship of a shared meal.
For information, call 304-822-3023 or 305-393-9912.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Food pantries, clothing closet serve CB
Two different food pantries are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Capon Bridge.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road distributes food from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month,
Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St., has its food pantry open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, The church’s clothing closet is open at the same time.
Springfield, Augusta pantries open on Tuesday
Food pantries serving the Springfield and Augusta areas are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Springfield Assembly of God is at 7637 Cumberland Road.
St. Peter Church of Deliverance is at 536 St. Peter Lane, off Mack Road. Call 304-496-7850 for directions.
