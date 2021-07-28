Pugh family
The annual Pugh reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, in the Pugh Memorial/Capon Chapel Community Building on Christian Church Road, Capon Bridge.
Fellowship begins 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish and drink to share. Tableware and fried chicken will be provided.
The reunion site is about 1.25 miles on the left just before the church on Christian Church Road heading south from Capon Bridge. For more information, call Daniel Pugh at 304-856-2230.
Biser-Rogers
The Biser and Rogers family reunions will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, at Beaver Run Church of the Brethren.
Festivities begin at noon.
Amtower family
The Amtower reunion will be Aug. 1 at the American Legion, 66 S. Main St., Keyser.
Doors will open at noon and the covered-dish dinner starts at 1. Bring family photos to show and a hand-crafted item for an auction.
Varner and Nettie Hott family
The annual reunion of the family of Varner and Nettie Hott will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, beginning at noon.
Plates, cups, napkins and plastic ware will be provided. Bring a covered dish to share. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
If you have any questions, call Emma at 540-858-3138.
Three Churches School
The Three Churches School reunion will be held Sept. 18, 2021 at the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building. Watch the Review for more details.
If you have a reunion coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
