Thomas said to Him, “Lord, we do not know where You are going, and how can we know the way?” Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.
“If you had known Me, you would have known My Father also; and from now on you know Him and have seen Him.” Philip said to Him, “Lord, show us the Father, and it is sufficient for us.” Jesus said to him, “Have I been with you so long, and yet you have not known Me, Philip? He who has seen Me has seen the Father; so how can you say, ‘Show us the Father’? Do you not believe that I am in the Father, and the Father in Me? The words that I speak to you I do not speak on My own authority; but the Father who dwells in Me does the works. Believe Me that I am in the Father and the Father in Me, or else believe Me for the sake of the works themselves. (John 14:5-11 NKJV)
After reading the verses above, some may say that everything appears clear as mud to the disciples. Thomas, the doubter, in true form had to have precise and exact direction. Phillip basically said, OK, enough, just show us the Father! All of this was taking place at the last supper. Jesus had walked years with these guys and they still didn’t quite get it, they still couldn’t comprehend who he was completely.
As we approach Father’s Day this year, I want to take a look at Our Father and how He has chosen to reveal himself to us.
First off, I want to put things very clearly. I hope in the midst of me trying to be clear I don’t come off as rude. Our Faith is a great Mystery. Scripture is very clear about how the creator has revealed himself to us. When I chose to use the words above to describe the creator of the universe, I am basically repeating how Jesus taught us to view Him, Our Father. Jesus taught us to view Him as someone so close and not something/someone distant. We can approach the Great I Am in conversation praying to Our Father.
“The Jews then complained about Him, because He said, “I am the bread which came down from heaven.” And they said, “Is not this Jesus, the son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know? How is it then that He says, ‘I have come down from heaven’?”
Jesus therefore answered and said to them, “Do not murmur among yourselves. No one can come to Me unless the Father who sent Me draws him; and I will raise him up at the last day.” (John 6:41-44 NKJV)
OK, getting to the clear part. Jesus taught us that nobody can come to Him (Jesus) unless the Father draws him. Jesus also taught us that He (Jesus) is the Way, the Truth and the Life and nobody comes to the Father but through Him. Do you hear the theme? Nobody comes unless…
Our Heavenly Father is the initiator, not us. If you think you have come to the conclusion of Faith in our Lord Jesus because you have figured something out, you’re wrong. It is Him who gives us the gift of Faith. Jesus teaches us plainly that if you see Him, you have seen the Father. Jesus is the only Hope we have here. He is the only Way. He is the only Truth. To get to Our Father, we must go through Him.
“Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus, who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God, but made Himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bondservant, and coming in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross. (Philippians 2:5-8 NKJV)
“And I, if I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all peoples to Myself.” This He said, signifying by what death He would die. (John 12:32-33 NKJV)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
