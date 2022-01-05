County United Way, the agency that serves Hampshire and 3 other counties, is kicking off its annual campaign with a goal of inspiring hope.
The organization’s campaign is a significant fundraising effort involving many local businesses that have partnered with United Way to host various presentations and activities to generate awareness for County United Way’s work in the community. These partners support and encourage their employees to make a financial investment in the community through the United Way through payroll giving.
“It’s because of these corporate partnerships and the generosity of their employees that we can do what we do, which is to help people from all walks of life in the areas of health, education and financial stability,” said Michele Walker, executive director of County United Way. “The connections established and the donations made through these workplace campaigns allow us to provide funding to our partner nonprofits and help them keep their doors open to the people who need them most.”
“It’s been a long, hard 2 years for everyone, but especially for our nonprofit partners and their clients. For some of our nonprofits, their client demand has increased to an overwhelming level. We want this year’s campaign to bring them the hope they need – that things will get better because there is a community of caring, giving people who are willing to invest in the lives of others financially,” she said.
Trina Cox, Director of Hampshire Wellness and Fitness said, “United Way has been a passion of Valley Health and Hampshire Wellness for several years. 90 cents of every dollar raised or donated remains in our county and we can actually see and feel the difference it makes in our community. It is the one organization we can see immediate impact in specific programs related to health, education and financial stability in Hampshire County. Contributing to County United Way has become an annual event that my colleagues and I are proud to support.”
While County United Way sees much of its contributions through workplace campaigns, anyone can donate, even if they’re not an employee of a participating company. The smallest of donations can lead to meaningful change in the communities served by the County United Way, including Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland and Hampshire and Mineral counties in West Virginia.
Community letters and letters to businesses and organizations that do not conduct payroll deduction campaigns are being mailed the next few weeks.
People who live in one of the counties served by County United Way but work out of town are reminded that if their employer conducts a campaign, they can designate the money to come back to their hometown.
Contributions may be made through County United Way’s website, www.cuw.org, through PayPal or credit card. Checks can be mailed to 113A S. Centre St., Cumberland, MD 21502. Donations can be a 1-time contribution, a recurring contribution, made in memory of or to honor someone.
“We have been doing this work for a long time, and we see when people come together to help others, hope is inevitable,” Walker said. “Hope for the people who are being helped and hope for the ones that are providing the help. And we really see this year’s campaign as sort of a Campaign of Hope because we need that now more than ever.”
