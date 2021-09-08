September has ushered in much rain, but not a flood for our area. We were so dry it simply soaked in. The pace of the storm, Ida, was gentle enough here to allow for the absorption of all that moisture. Thank you, Lord. The autumn equinox brings thoughts of the smell of burning leaves, cutting firewood, picking up hickory nuts, hulling and drying black walnuts, making apple butter and Smith’s Fruit Market on Cooper Mountain. The apple crop is a good one this year, and Smiths are my go to source for this fall staple. I never miss an opportunity to enjoy their offerings, including fresh-made cider.
The September equinox is the moment when the sun appears to cross the celestial equator, heading southward. The autumn and spring equinox mark the point on the calendar at which the length of days and nights are almost exactly equal. Get ready for shorter days and longer nights coming soon, and Jack Frost will be nipping at our noses. He is the personification of winter’s dark, cold days.
Our crochet and knitting class is returning to our weekly schedule after Labor Day. Come and join us at the Capon Bridge Methodist parsonage on Mondays at 2 p.m. if you would like to brush up on your skills.
Central United Methodist Church will be offering a full chicken dinner, sides included, on Saturday, Oct. 9 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Just drive in and pick up the prepared meal, take it home and enjoy it.
Mountain View Church on Cooper Mountain will be holding a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 11. They are also having a soup and yard sale. The Strite’s Doughnut trailer will be there, and who can resist them? The Timber Ridge Christian Church on Christian Church Road, High View will be holding their annual soup, sandwiches and yard sale the same weekend. Their sale will be both Friday and Saturday. Browse the bargains and take home your lunch or evening meal.
Joyce and I did not see our hummingbirds during the recent storm. We thought perhaps the tropical storm had caused them to migrate a few weeks earlier. I am happy to report sightings and they are back in force. They seem to be very numerous and also very voracious. We are constantly filling the feeders with our homemade nectar. The sights and sounds of summer are fleeting; enjoy them while you can.
Please wish retired teacher, Brenda Haines a very happy birthday on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.