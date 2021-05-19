Regular readers of Healthy Hampshire will likely recall references I have made over the past few years to the story of the village of Eyam, England. The following is a more detailed account.
In 17th Century England, the Black Plague had made its way from Europe to London. Eyam’s town tailor, having received a shipment of cloth from London, hung the cloth out to dry.
By having done so, he inadvertently permitted the heat to activate the dormant, plague-infected fleas that were in the cloth. Unfortunately this set the stage for the plague to start infecting the villagers.
The consequent death toll on the town was staggering. At the time neither the villagers nor anyone else, for that matter, knew what caused the plague. The newly installed village priest, William Mompesson, knew that anyone leaving the village would potentially endanger people in the surrounding area.
With the help of his more popular predecessor, he convinced the townspeople that the best course of action to prevent the spread of the plague was for the townspeople to quarantine themselves from the rest of the country.
Despite the fact that there were numerous people who were not ill and knowing that remaining in the town would put them at risk of contracting and dying of the disease, all but 2 individuals remained in the village.
One historical account tells of a woman who lost the other 6 members of her family to the plague, all within a week’s time. Mompesson’s wife, who helped tend to the sick and suffering, eventually succumbed to the plague as well.
The villagers’ self sacrifice was instrumental in significantly slowing the spread of the disease and saving lives. There were few survivors, and among them was Mompesson, the priest who risked death and remained with his fellow villagers.
Fast forward 4 centuries. A viral pandemic began in late 2019. In contrast to the situation in 17th Century England, the cause was quickly identified and widely known.
Early on, already well established effective public health measures of testing, quarantining, contact tracing, mask wearing and social distancing were recommended by public health experts.
Early on, and for a significant period of time, political leaders minimized how serious the problem was, demeaned public health experts who correctly predicted the magnitude of the problem, and ignored the scientific evidence.
Consequently, over 570,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. Now we have the availability of effective, well-tested, safe vaccines to reduce infection rates and achieve herd immunity.
What is the response of Mompesson’s current religious counterparts in supposedly scientifically sophisticated 21st century America? A German media entity, Deutsche Walle reports the following:
“The vaccine has been polarizing among the evangelical ... community. Rumors about malicious misuse of the vaccine and mass conspiracies have been cultivated through social media platforms — and continue to be promoted by some church leaders ... Pastor Tony Spell of the Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, La., has been noted for defying pandemic guidelines, since the coronavirus reached U.S. soil.
“He has held mass church gatherings when state regulations deemed them illegal — and also rejects warnings that the pandemic is dangerous. ‘We’re anti-mask, anti-social distancing and anti-vaccine,’ Spell tells Deutsche Walle.
“He believes the vaccine is politically motivated and will ultimately make you sick, even though available evidence points to the contrary. Spell says he will continue to discourage his followers from taking the vaccine as it is distributed throughout the country. A Pew research survey in July found that around 76% of the public have at least heard the pandemic was planned by so-called elites and 36% of those polled believed it was true.”
In contrast, Deutsche Walle reports that the response is not held by significant numbers of Christian leaders.
“In late August, a group of more than 2,700 Christian leaders signed a letter written by ... The BioLogos Foundation supporting the ‘science in the pandemic times.’ The letter begged Christians to ‘wear masks, get vaccinated and correct misinformation.’”
The scientific evidence clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of mask wearing, social distancing and the available vaccines. It is hoped that the citizens of our community and nation are guided by reason, respect for scientific expertise and, to quote Abraham Lincoln, “the better angels of our nature” in doing what is needed to end this pandemic. This is what Eyam is trying to tell you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.