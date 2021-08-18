Few topics seem to elicit stronger emotions or more opinions than the decision of whether or not to vaccinate.
Between the loudest extremes, people with honest questions often feel ignored, misunderstood, or even ridiculed. And from a faith position, we need to have a better understanding of them and the issue itself.
We can’t understand vaccines without first understanding the incredible power of our natural immune system. When disease-causing viruses and bacteria infect our bodies, they carry a sort of molecular “fingerprint” that our bodies can recognize as foreign.
To defeat an infection, our immune system generates an army of disease-fighting cells equipped to identify the invader by this particular fingerprint. Generating this defense can take days, but after an infection has passed, immune cells called “memory cells” (a type of white blood cell) remain circulating in the body long-term.
This provides on-alert readiness for the immune system to defeat a future infection before it has an opportunity to gain a foothold and cause the disease again. The body, in short, is immune.
Sorry; I was a biology major in college.
Without going into maddening detail though, vaccines are the ultimate immune-boosters, strengthening our immune system and equipping it to do the extraordinary work God created it to do. Like a military drill, vaccination ensures our defenses are fully prepared to fend off a dangerous disease.
“Vaccines are 100% safe,” say some. “Vaccines are dangerous,” say others. Who is correct?
The reality is that no vaccine is 100% risk-free, just as no medical procedure is 100% without risk.
At the same time, opting out carries risks too — to us and to others. Making a wise decision depends on having an accurate understanding of these risks, and weighing them properly.
Stringent standards are enforced, even for the recent vaccines developed relatively quickly to curtail this devastating Covid-19 epidemic. This particular vaccine timeline was accelerated in part by manufacturing doses concurrently with testing to prepare for rapid dissemination if approved.
In other words, we have the science and technology to develop and deploy them rapidly.
Reading stories of adverse reactions, whether truly caused by vaccines or not, understandably is enough to give anyone pause. But the risks can be carefully minimized and understood, just like with many other activities we experience throughout our lives.
For example, in rare circumstances seat belts can cause severe internal injury, or even death, in a car crash. But we accept this minimal risk, knowing it is far outweighed by the protection seat belts normally provide. Risks are unavoidable in any course of action, but keeping them in perspective can give us confidence in making a wise decision.
Recent outbreaks of the coronavirus in people who have been immunized are also nothing new, especially if the virus has been out there a while and mutates (changes). But the symptoms shown are far less severe than in those persons who have not been vaccinated.
Until we consider the effect our vaccination decisions have on others, we have not addressed the question from a fully Christian perspective.
In Philippians 2:5-7, God commands us to, “In your relationships with another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus” by “taking the very nature of a servant” and “not looking to your own interests, but each of you to the interests of the others.”
We, of course, need to make wise decisions for ourselves, recognizing that our “bodies are the temples of the Holy Spirit” (1 Corinthians 6:19). But we also need to recognize that we were created to be in community with others, loving and serving them as Christ would.
In any community there are those particularly vulnerable to a disease, or who are medically unable or too young to be safely vaccinated. But if enough individuals in the community have immunity, they provide an umbrella of protection to those unable to be vaccinated.
The threshold is different for each disease. In the case of measles for example, as long as 93-95% of the community is immunized, the virus will be unable to get a foothold in the community.
Some communities in the U.S. have recently dipped below that threshold. In 2015, a measles outbreak in California forced 7-year old Rhett Krawitt to speak out on his own behalf, making headlines as he advocated for consistent vaccination. Rhett had battled leukemia since he was 2, and the cancer and a thousand doses of chemotherapy left his immune system weakened. Because of this, Rhett could not be vaccinated and could only depend on the vaccination of kids around him for protection.
This protective shield is sometimes called “community immunity,” and is a powerful way we can be part of caring for the vulnerable and enriching the health of our communities every day.
All Christians should praise and thank God for the awe-inspiring power of our bodily immune system. Yet we can also thank God for insights of doctors and researchers who have developed vaccines to strengthen our immune system, preventing countless early deaths and needless suffering.
As we roll up our sleeves for a vaccine, we can be confident we are making an ethical and wise decision for the health of ourselves and our communities.
